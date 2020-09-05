Pruitt Updates Health Status of Coveted Freshman Running Back

Len'Neth Whitehead's senior season was cut short with a foot injury that would eventually require surgery. Whitehead, a coveted athlete out of Athens (Ga.) has continued to progress through rehab, and he is still on the right track, according to Jeremy Pruitt.

During a Zoom meeting with reporters on Saturday afternoon, Pruitt was asked about Whitehead's status. He responded with, "He had a significant injury, and we knew that when we signed him. Len’Neth has really progressed very well with his rehab. He’s not practicing as far as full-speed reps. He’s doing individual things. Hopefully, in three to four weeks, he’ll be at a point to where he can start taking full-speed reps. If he’s able to do that, maybe in the last half of the year, he’ll play a little bit. Again, he’s right on schedule with where he’s supposed to be, and he’s working hard to get there.”

Whitehead was a two-way star at Athens Academy, as he played running back and linebacker, and he was recruited by various schools to play each spot. It is unclear if he will stay at running back for the long-term in Knoxville, but he will certainly get his first look there.

As the season goes on, if Whitehead is able and productive enough to play, it is likely Tennessee will give him the opportunity. The NCAA's eligibility rules will mean that Whitehead can play in as many games as possible, and he will not be penalized for a year, so the Vols will not have to redshirt him.

The running back room is going to be crowded when he does return. Earlier in the week, Pruitt said, "Tee Hodge and Jabari Small have been really steady for freshmen. They’ve got a lot to learn, obviously, every freshman does, whether it’s pass protection or holding onto the football or staying on their feet in practice, but both guys are really good competitors. They’re very smart. They have really good hands. They’re instinctive. Both of those guys, they’ll both play this year.”