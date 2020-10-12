SI.com
Volunteer Country
Pruitt Updates Vols Black Jersey Plans Ahead of Kentucky

Matthew Ray

Tennessee is set to host Kentucky in Neyland Stadium at Noon ET on Saturday. The Volunteers were originally planning to wear black jerseys for the contest, then auction them off with the proceeds going to a local organization. That will not happen, according to Jeremy Pruitt. 

"You know what, I learned a really good lesson as a head football coach. You know, there are contracts with people that do our apparel that we wear. It's something that our players and our staff want to do. It’s something that we're not going to be able to do from a standpoint of a contract," Pruitt told reporters during Monday's press conference.

Pruitt went on to add, "we're going to find ways within our organization to raise money to support local institutions. We're not going to be able to do it this game, but Nike guaranteed us from now on that we would be able to have black jerseys, black uniforms. It's something we've worked hard within our organization and our administration to get done."

So far this season, Tennessee has not swayed from their traditional approach. The Volunteers have stuck with orange on white and white on white, yet to even pull out the Orange pants. 

Tennessee will look to improve to 3-1 on the season and further their winning streak against the Wildcats. The Volunteers have dominated the series to date. 

