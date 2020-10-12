SI.com
Volunteer Country
Pruitt Updates Vols Sunday Scrimmage Efforts, Which QB Took All of The Snaps, and the Return of a Freshman DB

Matthew Ray

Last week, Jeremy Pruitt said, "Sunday night, we are going to have a big scrimmage for the guys who aren't playing a huge role on our team right now. There's a lot of these guys that are plenty capable and based off circumstances, whether they were out for fall camp, they were injured or maybe they were just in quarantine and we had such small numbers that we didn't get a chance at that time to practice threes and fours, and maybe it didn't give them the opportunity. A lot of these guys are ready, and we need to get them out there and play some ball and we are going to do that on Sunday night when we get back."

That scrimmage still happened following Tennessee's 44-21 defeat at the hands of Georgia.

One key piece of news for the Vols was the 2020 signee, Tamarion McDonald, was back in action for the event. He had previously been sidelined with a shoulder injury that required off-season surgery.

At the first of the year, Pruitt said, " One thing that I want to update everybody on is Tamarion McDonald. He had shoulder surgery this summer, and we elected to do that so that he would be ready when we started in the winter time, so we went ahead and got that done for him. With the uncertainty at that point and time during the pandemic we felt like that was the best thing to do so we went ahead and did that. So, he's a guy that will definitely be redshirting this season."

Pruitt noted that McDonald was "one of the bright spots" of the event.

Elsewhere, Harrison Bailey got a real opportunity to show what he can do for the Volunteers.

"It was really good. I think we took 49 snaps, and Harrison took every one of them. In fall camp, he didn’t get a lot of live action. It was good for him, good for a lot of players," Pruitt told local reporters during Monday's Zoom Call.

Sources have indicated to VR2 on SI that not only did Bailey take all of the snaps, but he had a solid showing on Sunday night. There were some inconsistencies at times, but he shined, for the most part, making the best of his opportunity.

This does not mean that Bailey will start this weekend or anytime soon, but it does show that Tennessee is doing all it can to progress him to where he needs to be if called upon to contribute. Bailey is the highest-rated quarterback to sign with the Vols in a decade, and he should make an impact on Rocky Top sooner than later.

Pruitt did note about the quarterback situation, "Jarrett’s our quarterback. He gives us the best opportunity to have success. Offensively, our struggles Saturday were not because of one independent person.”

Football

Tennessee Vols Football and Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

Volfan

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Monday Press Conference to Start Kentucky Week

Matthew Ray

Is Polarizing Guarantano the Right Quarterback for Tennessee?

Jarrett Guarantano is a four year starter for the Vols. He has had highs and lows with his career, and he is a polarizing player. After a Jekyll and Hyde performance against Georgia, is he the right QB for the Vols?

Brandon Martin

Avery911

Goals For Kentucky Week: How the Vols Bounce Back

The Vols look to rebound after a disappointing loss to Georgia. These are the goals Tennessee needs to address in Kentucky week.

Brandon Martin

Should SEC Suspend Pickens Under COVID Protocols?

What was a senseless and boneheaded decision by George Pickens on Saturday against Tennessee earned a flag, but in the SEC's COVID protocols, should it cost him more?

Brandon Martin

10ECStud

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Tennessee's 44-21 Loss to Georgia

Matthew Ray

VOLINVNO1

Biggest Takeaways from Tennessee’s 44-21 Loss to Georgia

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Tennessee releases awesome offensive line hype video prior to Georgia game

Tennessee’s offensive line unit has quickly become an identity for the Vols on that side of the football, and this video shows exactly why.

Jake Nichols

Netgazer79

Staff Predictions: Can Tennessee Beat Georgia in SEC East Clash?

Volunteer Country Staff

Jt_GBO_VFL_1991

Game Balls: Georgia

The Tennessee winning streak comes to an end in a tale of two halves. The Vols lead at halftime, but never threatened the Bulldogs in the second half. Even though the Vols leave Athens with a loss, there were several standout players for Tennessee.

Brandon Martin