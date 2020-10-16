Pruitt: Vols Freshman LB Could See Playing Time This Weekend

Jeremy Pruitt's recruiting philosophy, when it comes to linebackers, centers around versatility. Quavaris Crouch is a prime example of that, a five-star running back out of high school, made the move to the linebacking group, and he has since played on the edge and the middle for Tennessee. Now, it appears another young, versatile linebacker will get his opportunity to make an impact for Tennessee.

During Wednesday's episode of Vol Calls, Jeremy Pruitt was asked about the depth at outside linebacker and said, "We played Tyler Baron, Kivon Bennett, Roman Harrison, Morven Joseph. Two of those guys are freshmen. You know, I thought those guys fought pretty hard. Obviously, all of them will continue to improve the more they play, and we’re going to need them to. We've tried to play kind of roll those five guys in there."

According to Pruitt, Bryson Eason could also see time in the rotation. Pruitt added, "another guy we have moved to that position, just from a depth standpoint, that I think will play some this Saturday will be Bryson Eason. So, he's a guy that did get to scrimmage with us, but he played inside linebacker, and since then, we've moved him outside. So he just needs more turns at it. He got a bunch the other night during the scrimmage. I could see all those guys playing Saturday."

Tennessee held a planned Sunday night scrimmage that allowed multiple players to get much-needed reps. Pruitt said it was something that would continue. "No, it’s something that we’ll continue to do. I just think there was too much good that come out of it, and we have the numbers to do it, so we need to continue to do that," Pruitt said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.

The Vols will host Kentucky tomorrow for a Noon ET kick-off that will be featured on the SEC Network.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletic Communications