SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Pruitt: Vols Freshman LB Could See Playing Time This Weekend

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt's recruiting philosophy, when it comes to linebackers, centers around versatility. Quavaris Crouch is a prime example of that, a five-star running back out of high school, made the move to the linebacking group, and he has since played on the edge and the middle for Tennessee. Now, it appears another young, versatile linebacker will get his opportunity to make an impact for Tennessee.

During Wednesday's episode of Vol Calls, Jeremy Pruitt was asked about the depth at outside linebacker and said, "We played Tyler Baron, Kivon Bennett, Roman Harrison, Morven Joseph. Two of those guys are freshmen. You know, I thought those guys fought pretty hard. Obviously, all of them will continue to improve the more they play, and we’re going to need them to. We've tried to play kind of roll those five guys in there."

According to Pruitt, Bryson Eason could also see time in the rotation. Pruitt added, "another guy we have moved to that position, just from a depth standpoint, that I think will play some this Saturday will be Bryson Eason. So, he's a guy that did get to scrimmage with us, but he played inside linebacker, and since then, we've moved him outside. So he just needs more turns at it. He got a bunch the other night during the scrimmage. I could see all those guys playing Saturday."

Tennessee held a planned Sunday night scrimmage that allowed multiple players to get much-needed reps. Pruitt said it was something that would continue. "No, it’s something that we’ll continue to do. I just think there was too much good that come out of it, and we have the numbers to do it, so we need to continue to do that," Pruitt said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.

The Vols will host Kentucky tomorrow for a Noon ET kick-off that will be featured on the SEC Network.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletic Communications

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Vols Football and Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

WATCH: VFL Al Wilson gives electrifying speech to Tennessee players during campus visit

The name Al Wilson is synonymous with Tennessee’s defensive standard. Wilson set the tone for the Vols in the late 1990’s, and he returned to campus this week to pass on some wisdom that will get your blood pumping for big hits on Saturday.

Jake Nichols

Analysis: Vols Land High Ceiling Athlete in Charles

Chestatee athlete Christian Charles committed to the Vols. The skilled athlete looks to change positions in college. See how he projects to his new home here.

Brandon Martin

Newest Vols Commit Christian Charles Details Decision to Choose Tennessee

Newest Vols Commit Christian Charles Details Decision to Choose Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols Land Commitment from Dynamic Peach State ATH

Breaking: Vols Land Commitment from Dynamic Peach State ATH

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Comments on Nick Saban, Recent SEC COVID News, Updates Vols COVID Status

Jeremy Pruitt Comments on Nick Saban, Recent SEC COVID News, Updates Vols COVID Status

Matthew Ray

Watch: Lady Vols Return to the Court for Start of 'Real' Practice

Watch: Lady Vols Return to the Court for Start of 'Real' Practice

Matthew Ray

Just In: JJ Peterson Currently Not With Tennessee Team

Just In: JJ Peterson Currently Not With Team

Matthew Ray

Just In: Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19 Alabama Confirms

Matthew Ray

Just In: Top OL Target Amarius Mims Has Announced His College Decision

Just In: Top OL Target Amarius Mims Has Announced His College Decision

Matthew Ray