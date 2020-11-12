SI.com
Pruitt: Vols Have 'Best Practice' with QB's and WR's on Wednesday

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has continued to prepare for the coming weeks despite the cancellation of this weekend's game against Texas A&M. The Vols are now scheduled to travel to Auburn on October 21st for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Much like all of the other games this season, Jeremy Pruitt will face multiple questions over Tennessee's quarterback situation heading into the contest. 

On Wednesday night, during his weekly "Vol Calls" appearance, Pruitt updated the health of Jarrett Guarantano. He said, "He did not practice today, so we’ll wait until doc says that he can come back."

However, with the fifth-year senior quarterback's absence did not hamper the ability for Tennessee's young quarterbacks to make their move. 

Pruitt said, "I thought today was probably the best practice we’ve had with our quarterbacks, our wide receivers, with timing, more understanding of what we’re doing. It was good, it was good for all these younger guys, and even the older guys."

Pruitt said on the opportunity the new open week presents the Vols with, "I think it’s a great opportunity for everybody, but absolutely the younger guys, too. The circumstances, not just here at Tennessee, just talking to the other guys in the league, it’s been a very unusual fall, summer and fall. Just getting these guys kind of in a rhythm has been tough, not just for us, everybody."

Tennessee has to make some kind of move offensively, and Pruitt has stated they have to "drive the ball down the field more."

We will see what happens coming out of this open week. 

