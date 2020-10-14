Pruitt: Vols Will Continue Sunday Scrimmages,  Will Attempt to Get Bailey, Others As Many Reps as Possible

Jeremy Pruitt announced Tennessee's intentions on Sunday afternoon following their game against Georgia. The Vols followed through with that schedule, and it was very beneficial, according to Jeremy Pruitt.

During today's SEC teleconference, Pruitt said, "It was actually really, really good work for a lot of guys, for a couple of reasons. First of all, there's been some guys that were out for the quarantine that just didn't get enough live reps in fall camp. We've talked about this over and over, but it was good for them, and something that we need to continue to do to give them an opportunity to grow and develop as a football player. It was good."

One of those to benefit was Harrison Bailey, and Pruitt said on Monday, "I think we took 49 snaps, and Harrison took every one of them. For him, that was really good because based off the way our camp went, he didn't get a lot of live action. We just didn't have enough players for him to get in there and get going. So, it was good for him. It was good for a lot of players. "

Today, Pruitt talked more on Bailey when asked. He said, "I think it benefits everybody that participates, but he was the only guy that participated in all 49 plays, and he needed it. He could use it every single day, to be honest. Just the speed of the game, getting familiar with an offense. We'll continue to try to get him as many reps as we can to help him grow and develop as a player, just like we do all of our players."

Tennessee will host Kentucky on Saturday at Noon ET on the SEC Network.