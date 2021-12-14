Quick Takeaways From Tennessee's Tuesday Morning Bowl Practice

Tennessee returned to the practice field inside of the Neyland-Thompson Sports Complex on Tuesday morning. Media were allowed select viewing periods, and featured in the video above are highlights from the outing and below are the quick takeaways from what we were able to see.

Focus

It was an 8 am indoor bowl practice, but I felt like Josh Heupel's team was very focused today. Not many bad reps during our viewing period overall, minus a few drops and one high pass. Everyone was engaged with the drills and not just standing around, which allowed them to get ahead of schedule inside those periods. Heupel was all over the field coaching guys up and interacting. Mainly individual and group work, but overall, a solid session from what we saw.

Quarterbacks

Hendon Hooker was still sporting the glove to his injured left hand, but he showed no signs of favoring it. He was crisp and clean and only missed on one of his reps. Also felt like Joe Milton had a good day. He looks more comfortable than the last time I saw him in the fall and his mechanics have came along nicely throughout the season. He is carrying the ball a touch low still, but he was more crisp and clean with his footwork, especially outside of the pocket.

DL Jordan Phillips

I am a day late to this party since I was not able to make it out yesterday, but I did have a chance to see Phillips today. The early enrollee looked comfortable today and has definitely transformed his body. He was already physically impressive before, but he looks college ready, which should allow him to get even further ahead of the curve. He seemed to be picking up nicely on drills and moved really well. He does not appear to have any issues with taking coaching as he looked to absorb everything he could.

Special Teams Emphasis

Tennessee finished with the second best special teams unit in the conference, but Mike Ekeler wants more. While happy with what they were able to do, he will look for even more from his unit as the roster continues to fill up and add more depth. Ekeler had multiple groups getting in special teams work early in the practice, and he was active with each running back and forth. The thing that is probably most impressive with it is that Tennessee's players are completely bought into what they are doing from this standpoint and are pushing themselves for more.

Personnel Notes

Trinity Bell was in a non-contact jersey, but he is working more with the team. Bell has been recovering from an ACL injury sustained last winter. He practiced with the defensive line during the open periods today. He is a guy that has the frame and ability to go both ways. Jeremy Pruitt's staff discussed both sides of the ball with him prior to signing.

There has been some speculation on transfers and this is not to suggest there won't be any, but Tyler Baron was at practice for consecutive days, and he was actively engaged and coaching other players up today. Jimmy Calloway and Jimmy Holiday were both present and working with the team.

Kaemen Marley, a coveted athlete in the 2021 class, has moved all over since arriving at Tennessee. He has dealt with a hand injury that limited him in fall camp. Today, he worked with the linebackers, and I personally like that fit for him. He is a natural athlete with the frame to be a havoc wreaker in this multiple defense.

Cade Mays was not present today, but he is still battling through an injury suffered in the South Alabama game. After talking with a couple of folks, it does appear he still has a decision to make on a potential return for a final season. Cooper Mays, who dealt with injuries throughout the season, looked like the time off had treated him well and was actively leading the O-line group. Cedric Tillman is the other big question mark for potential returns. He was at practice today leading the wide receiver group. Things appear to be trending in the right direction with him returning for 2021, but as always, these things can change in a moment's notice.

Elsewhere a couple of other guys in non-contact jerseys were De'Shawn Rucker, Theo Jackson and Jaylen Wright. Would expect all of these guys to progress along to be available for the bowl game.

We will be back for practice on Friday morning. Alex Golesh will meet with the media this morning and Josh Heupel will meet with the media on Wednesday at 4:30 pm to discuss National Signing Day.