Ranking Tennessee Football's Incoming Transfers Ahead of the 2021 Season

Tennessee's football program will start a strong push towards fall camp as players will arrive on campus later this week to begin the July circuit. When the Vols take the field on September 3rd against Bowling Green, there will be plenty of new faces as the program has suffered attrition, and the first-year staff has brought in new guys to fill voids. In this segment, we rank the ten incoming transfers by their likelihood of early impact and importance to the 2021 season.

No.10 LB William Mohan

Mohan likely possesses the least impact potential for 2021 of the crowded transfer room in terms of immediate impact. This is not an indictment of his overall potential, but the 6'1", 205lbs linebacker still has room to grow and develop. It would not surprise me if Mohan exceeded these expectations as his long-term potential is undeniable, as he possesses all of the necessary tools to succeed at a high level. He could find himself in situational roles this fall, similar to how Roman Harrison did as a freshman. Mohan's added special teams value will still allow him to find the field plenty and create his own opportunities in 2021.

No.9 Kicker Chase McGrath

McGrath could be even higher on this list. I am a staunch believer in the importance of special teams, and the USC transfer will look to replace former fan-favorite Brent Cimaglia. McGrath succeeded at a high level during his time in Los Angelese, and he could be a weapon for the Vols this fall. His importance to the success of the 2021 team cannot be understated.

No. 8 WR Javonta Payton

Payton is a vertical threat on the outside, and he is a special teams weapon in the return game. Payton's ability to take the top off of defenses and move the chains in third-down situations should allow him to see the field still, but the room is still crowded, which could hurt his chances of seeing increased touches. 2021 is a money year for him, and he will look to finish his college career strong.

No.7 Brandon Turnage

The Alabama transfer is the newest addition to the list. He will look to find the field more often in Knoxville than he did in Tuscaloosa. Georgia landed his commitment during the transfer process, and Clemson expressed interest late in the game. So, naturally, it is easy to see why he has a clear path to succeed in Knoxville. Turnage will find time this fall, as he can play each cornerback position. He and Hadden could both be interchangeable on the list, as could the remaining players leading up to No.1 just based on depth issues alone.

No. 6 DL Da'Jon Terry

The massive defensive tackle prospect came into his own during his time at Kansas. A lot of people question the fact he was originally at Kansas, but he was a late steal for Les Miles, and Terry is certainly SEC-ready. He is a massive space-eater in the middle, and he will be an impact player at some point for Tennessee during the 2021 season. It would not be surprising to see him crack the Week one starting lineup, but with the way Rodney Garner rotates defensive fronts, Terry will see plenty of time either way.

No.5 CB Kamal Hadden

Hadden's ceiling as a cornerback is undeniable. He has a strong work ethic, and he will likely see playing time for the Vols this fall. His length and ability to be sticky in man coverage make him a weapon on the edge. It would not be surprising to see him push for a starting spot when fall camp rolls around.

No. 4 DL Caleb Tremblay

Tremblay's talent is undeniable. Sources have indicated to VR2 on SI multiple times, if healthy and playing at his normal level, Tremblay has the tools to play himself into a draft pick under Rodney Garner. So naturally, he is treating this as a year-long business trip with plans for his next stop to be the NFL. Time will tell if that happens, but given Tennessee's depth issues upfront, there is reason to believe that he will make an impact in Knoxville in 2021.

T-2. Joe Milton/Hendon Hooker

Picking anybody to win the quarterback battle at this juncture would be lunacy. Either one of these guys could very well win the job, and even if they don't, there is a strong chance they still see playing time based on the situation. Regardless, quarterback may be the most crucial position for Tennessee in 2021, so if one of these guys wins it, they could just as easily be No.1 on the list, but if they lose it, then they likely find their way towards the back.

No.1 LB Juwan Mitchell

The easy pick for No.1, Mitchell will likely lead the Tennessee defense into the 2021 season. Will he replace the high level of production lost in the Henry To'o To'o transfer? Only time will tell, but it is easy to see how he could. Mitchell's ability as a pass defender will make him one of the most valuable linebackers in all of the country. He should pick up the Tennessee defense in a hurry and produce at a similar level to what he did in Texas.