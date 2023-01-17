Recapping Tennessee's NFL Draft Departures

Tennessee now knows which Volunteers are on to the professional level. While the transfer portal deadline isn't until the 18th, the NFL Draft declaration was on Monday.

All players who have NFL intentions must have declared by Monday evening. Tennessee had a good idea of which players were moving on, and there weren't any new developments.

The Volunteers are losing many talented players, and many in the group could be top selections in the upcoming draft. Here is the entire list:

Hendon Hooker, QB

Jalin Hyatt, WR

Cedric Tillman, WR

Jerome Carvin, OL

Darnell Wright, OL

Jerome Banks, LB

Byron Young, DL

While these are major losses, Tennessee managed to retain some valuable players. Wide receiver Bru McCoy, corner Jaylen McCollough, linebacker Tyler Baron, and others are all returning and hoping to make a big impact in 2023.

Head coach Josh Heupel ensured that they would have players to reload. Several impact starters are waiting in the wings to pick up where these players left off.

One of the best parts about Tenneessee's system is that if you have the athletic intangibles and an understanding of the playbook, the coaches will put you in a position to succeed.

