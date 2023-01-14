Skip to main content

Top In-State Target On Campus for Junior Day

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman is on campus. The Volunteers' coaching staff must impress the in-state priority to continue the momentum in his process.

Junior day is in full swing for the Tennessee Volunteers. They are hosting several blue-chip prospects, including in-state linebacker target Edwin Spillman.

Spillman is a Volunteer lean, but this is the most critical part of recruiting. Rising seniors want to be a priority; there isn't a class in front of them, meaning that the focus shifts to 2024.

He confirmed that he was in attendance several days ago. Tennessee also hosts several other prominent names, including wide receiver Ryan Wingo, athlete Mike Matthews, and defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri.

While we are only two weeks into the New Year, but when we look back on 2023, this may be one of the most important days. You get all your top talent in one location, letting the environment do some work for you.

The coaching staff has shown a commitment to recruiting Tennessee. Lipscomb Academy is arguably the top program in the state, and Spillman plays a pivotal role in their defense.

2024 corner commit Kaleb Beasley also plays for Lipscomb and has been in his teammate's ear. Spillman tallied 101 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, and six pass breakups for a top-25 team nationally.

