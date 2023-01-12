Skip to main content

Mock Drafts Carry Differing Opinions on Jalin Hyatt

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is one of the best playmakers in the upcoming NFL Draft. The former Tennessee Volunteer is a topic of conversation for many draft analysts.

NFL mock draft season carries many interesting and exciting subplots. While they help tell us about the league's future, the early ones aren't typically reflections of what will happen.

Evaluators still must attend various all-star games, the NFL combine, pro days, and hold private workouts before completing their boards. Nonetheless, mock drafts can tell us where public perception is on these prospects.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is one of the most polarizing players in the class. The body of work and explosive athleticism speak for themselves - Hyatt tallied 67 catches for 1,267 yards and fifteen touchdowns en route to a Biletnikoff Award.

However, his measurables concern the draft community. Tennessee listed him at 6-0 and 185 lbs., and he appears pretty slender on tape. NFL scouts value big frames, assessing that you must have long arms and a big build to be a No. 1.

While it helps to have size, that is only part of the formula. Hyatt has elite ball-tracking skills and is excellent at the catch point. His top speed is electric, as he routinely outran SEC defenders.

Some analysts recognize those positive traits. Yahoo Sports had him going at No. 43 to the Cleveland Browns, and some mocks during the year had him toward the end of the first round.

Meanwhile, networks like Pro Football Network have him falling outside the top two rounds. Hyatt's performance in the spring will go a long way to where he ultimately ends up; with a strong combine, he could sneak into the bottom half of round one to an excellent team.

It's easy to project him as a good professional. Hyatt has a strong attitude and work ethic and has downfield skills that teams with elite quarterbacks value. While his size may hold him back from a premier top-10 selection, that may end up working in his favor if he goes to the right landing spot.

