Recruiting Buzz: Where the Vols Stand With Remaining Targets Heading Into Late Signing Period

Tennessee signed 20 prospects during the early signing period and added Florida transfer offensive tackle Gerald Mincey for a total of 21. Josh Heupel and Company could technically sign 32 players in this class with the new scholarship limit. Still, it remains unclear if they will take a full amount or opt for a self-imposed scholarship reduction due to the improprieties from the previous staff. We take a look at their top targets heading into the late signing period.

Jared Verse

The Albany transfer is arguably the top portal target for numerous schools. Verse entered the transfer portal on November 30th, and he now has offers from essentially every program in the country. Tennessee has worked this recruitment hard, and the Vols are in a position to win this recruitment. Other schools are not going to make it easy, though, and Verse will have a tough decision to make, as he was only able to visit a few schools after entering the transfer portal. Tennessee got the last visit and impressed him. Florida State and Miami remain major factors for him. Verse has not turned away any school and is looking at each school, even if that means taking a virtual visit. He is making a football decision, so the campus, distance from home, etc., do not really factor in here. Rodney Garner has the Vols in a great spot here, and Tennessee would love to add the coveted transfer to the mix.

Ahmad Moten

Moten is a 2022 high school prospect from Florida, and like Verse, he saw an unexpected recruitment explosion. He now holds 25 Division 1 offers, but he is focusing on five schools, including Tennessee, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Miami, and Iowa State. Speaking with Moten recently, he was high on each school involved, and it would be foolish to discount any of them as he is diligent in the prospect and looking at each opportunity equally. The allure of playing for Brent Venables at Oklahoma or Rodney Garner at Tennessee has the two out-of-state programs firmly in the mix. The previous connection with Mario Cristobal as well as being a legacy prospect for Miami, could make the Hurricanes tough down the stretch. Moten is approaching his recruitment with open eyes and ears heading into the late signing period. The Vols will host him in mid-January, so we will see what happens there.

Davison Igbinosun

Tennessee visited the New Jersey cornerback during the contact period, and he has remained high on the Vols since taking an official visit in October. He has a family connection at home state Rutgers, and he visited Ole Miss during the final weekend before the dead period. Sources have indicated the Vols are on the outside looking in at those two programs currently, but he will not announce a public decision until January 8th at the All-American Bowl.

Isaiah Neyor

The Wyoming transfer's recruitment immediately exploded once entering the transfer portal. Tennessee did not waste much time in offering the explosive pass catcher, and the Vols would like to add another bigger-bodied receiver to its ranks, according to sources, but they are expected to be picky with a strong group of freshmen coming in. Neyor fits the bill and would have three years of eligbility remaining. He is a native of Texas and now holds offers from Texas, Baylor, and TCU, as well as Ole Miss and USC. This will be a tough pull for the Vols and Neyor has kept things close to the vest, but one source has indicated he likes the idea of returning closer to home in Texas. Tennessee will continue to battle in this one, though.

Jeremiah Caldwell

Tennessee could have likely landed the standout from Michigan during the early period if it had wanted to. He is still available, but it is not clear where he stands on Tennessee's board. He is a long athlete with some potential to play multiple positions in the secondary. We will see if he becomes more of an option heading into February, but he is at least a name to keep in mind.

EJ Lightsey

The Fitzgerald (Ga.) standout is a name to monitor as well. The longtime Florida commitment backed off his pledge to the Gators and could be an option for the Vols heading into February. As Tennessee hits reset on their board after signing all of their top targets in December, Lightsey could be a true option given his versatility as a linebacker. He

The Vols are continuing to evaluate several other options in the transfer portal and in the prep ranks, including a couple of players they are yet to offer, but they could in the near future.