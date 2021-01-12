Report: Kevin Steele to Join Tennessee's Staff

According to a report from ESPN's Chris Low, Kevin Steele will join Jeremy Pruitt's staff in Knoxville as a defensive assistant. Low wrote: Former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a deal to join the Tennessee football coaching staff, sources told ESPN."

Pruitt and Steele have a long-term relationship and Pruitt even jokingly discussed giving him a scouting report for Tennessee ahead of last season's contest at Auburn, as the two usually have weekly phone conversations.

“Kevin was very patient with me as a young coach and very instrumental in helping me kind of get going a little bit in my career,” Pruitt said earlier this year. “I’m very thankful for that opportunity, and he’s a good friend of mine.”

Steele's role on Pruitt's staff has yet to be made known, but regardless, getting him to Knoxville is big for Tennessee, as he is widely regarded as one of the top defensive minds in America.

Steele's arrival certainly increases the Volunteers chances of landing coveted transfer Big Kat Bryant, who has played for Steele over the last four years.