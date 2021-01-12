FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Report: Kevin Steele to Join Tennessee's Staff

Author:
Publish date:

According to a report from ESPN's Chris Low, Kevin Steele will join Jeremy Pruitt's staff in Knoxville as a  defensive assistant. Low wrote: Former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a deal to join the Tennessee football coaching staff, sources told ESPN."

Pruitt and Steele have a long-term relationship and Pruitt even jokingly discussed giving him a scouting report for Tennessee ahead of last season's contest at Auburn, as the two usually have weekly phone conversations. 

“Kevin was very patient with me as a young coach and very instrumental in helping me kind of get going a little bit in my career,” Pruitt said earlier this year. “I’m very thankful for that opportunity, and he’s a good friend of mine.”

Steele's role on Pruitt's staff has yet to be made known, but regardless, getting him to Knoxville is big for Tennessee, as he is widely regarded as one of the top defensive minds in America. 

Steele's arrival certainly increases the Volunteers chances of landing coveted transfer Big Kat Bryant, who has played for Steele over the last four years. 

kevin
Football

Report: Kevin Steele to Join Tennessee's Staff

Olivier Nkamhoua
Men's Basketball

Just In: Tuesday night’s Tennessee-Vanderbilt game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Vandy program

20201024_FB_BamaUT_018
Football

Just In: Veteran Vols DL Butler Announces Return for 2021

ACB23F79-8D30-4036-B821-A359436ADDC5
Football

Legendary Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson inducted to College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

D669DF9E-D2DE-4D11-AE2A-55C4A0C64BF5
Football

Vols One to Watch For Coveted Auburn Transfer Big Kat Bryant

DAAC2EBF-7A3A-4C7C-B8F4-831590845875
Football

Report: Vols Lose Strength Coach to South Carolina

USATSI_15306623_168390308_lowres
Football

Tennessee's Toughest Players to Replace Heading Into 2021

D3A24A1B-B535-4BC7-9233-DD969FDDB0A2
Men's Basketball

Nichols: Vescovi 2.0 and Vols’ versatility lead Tennessee past A&M and into two-tilt week with Vandy