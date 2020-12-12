FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Report: Tee Martin Removes Name from Vacant Head Coaching Position

Author:
Publish date:

Tee Martin was one of the top candidates for the vacant South Alabama Head Coaching position, but it appears he has removed his name from consideration.

According to a report from Trey Wallace of Fox Sports Knoxville, Martin has removed his name from consideration for the position and intends to remain at Tennessee.

Martin was one of only two assistant coaches who agreed to a pay cut earlier this year.

Last month, Martin said on that, "When we were approached about it a couple of months ago, we didn’t really know what it meant. We had heard about other places going with the furlough approach. Other places had gone with the pay-cut approach. We were just trying to figure out the right thing to do.”

According to a recent report from Bruce Feldman, South Alabama has now settled on Indiana Defensive Coordinator, Kane Wommack. Wommack previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Jaguars before heading to Indiana for the same role.

Tennessee is set to take the field against Vanderbilt at 4:00 p.m. ET today on the SEC Network.

