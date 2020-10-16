SI.com
Volunteer Country
Report: Tennessee One of Three SEC Teams Fined 100K for COVID-19 Violations

Matthew Ray

According to a report from Sports Illustrated's, Ross Dellenger, Tennessee is one of three teams in the SEC to receive a $100,000 fine for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. The other two teams that received fines are Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The money will be taken out of the respective university's revenue share from the SEC.

It seems likely thate more fines will come down from the SEC, as other programs have suffered from recent outbreaks as well. Earlier this week, Florida-LSU and Vanderbilt-Missouri were postponed due to COVID outbreaks. This was in addition to Alabama's Nick Saban testing positive for the virus.

According to a report from ESPN, "SEC programs who violate the COVID-19 protocols will lose money from the conference revenue sharing. One violation results in a fine of $100,000, the next will be a fine of $200,000, another fine of $300,000, and a fourth violation will result in a $400,000 penalty."

One of the clear aspects of the guidelines is the compliance from the head coach with wearing a mask. Greg Sankey has said, "When the coach is on camera, is the mask on? Yes or no? Pretty objective standard. Is there any social distancing involved, which to a certain extent can mitigate not wearing a mask, but the mask-wearing expectation is clear."

Jeremy Pruitt has noticeably worn his mask in a unique fashion for the past several weeks, and he has indicated that is something he will continue to do. It is unclear what the violations stem from at this time, as the SEC has not revealed the reasoning for it.

The Vols suffered one of the first outbreaks with over 44 players missing time from the virus or contact tracing issues.

