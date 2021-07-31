Sports Illustrated home
Veteran Tennessee OL to Step Away From Football

Riley Locklear is reportedly stepping away from the game of football.
Riley Locklear will step away from the game of football, as first reported by Brent Hubbs of Volquest. A Tennessee spokesperson confirmed this to VR2 on SI tonight.

Locklear had been a key contributor for Tennessee up until October of last season when he was sidelined by a season-ending leg injury. This injury happened after Locklear had battled through a shoulder injury to be able to suit up for 2020.

Locklear's decision to step away from the game reportedly comes due to the multiple injury setbacks and shoulders he has endured.

Locklear played in 24 games for the Vols, including four starts, while being a flex player that could play all three interior positions.

He returned to the practice field this spring, but he was always in a black, non-contact jersey during the open portion for media.

Coming out of Spring Valley High School (W.Va.), Locklear was a four-star recruited, and he was considered one of the best two-sport athletes in the state.

While Locklear may not have started this fall, it is likely he would have been a key piece of depth in Tennessee's rotation given his positional versatility.

On the inside, Tennessee still has Jerome Carvin, Javontez Spraggins, Cade Mays, Jackson Lampley, Chris Akporghene, and Kingston Harris.

Football

