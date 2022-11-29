Report: Vols Coordinator 'Prime Candidate' For Recent Head Coaching Vacancy

Today it was announced Alex Golesh is a finalist for the prestigious Broyles Award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in all of college football. Golesh became the first Tennessee assistant since David Cutcliffe to become a finalist for the award.

Recognition for this award is usually synonymous with career advancement, and this is no different for Golesh.

With the coaching carousel in full swing, Golesh's name is among the top candidates for the recent Cincinnati vacancy, according to Bruce Feldman.

“Golesh grew up in Dublin, Ohio, near Columbus,” Bruce Feldman wrote of Golesh, “and began his carer as a student assistant on Jim Tressel’s staff at Ohio State. He then helped Matt Campbell get things rolling at Iowa State before going to UCF with Josh Heupel. The 38-year-old, who handles play-calling duties for the Vols, had a key role in the program going from No. 102 in total offense (in 2020) to No. 7 in 2021 to No. 1 this year. The Broyles Award finalist is another prime candidate.”

Other coaches listed by The Athletic as candidates at Cincinnati included Matt Campbell, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, Ohio State passing game wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, and LSU defensive coordinator Matt House.

Golesh helped Tennessee achieve the nation's top-ranked offense in 2022, and he has been a key recruiter for the Vols during his tenure on Rocky Top. Golesh will continue to be a hot commodity as he continues to soar up the coaching ranks.