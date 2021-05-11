Report: Vols Part Way With Veteran AD for Compliance

Tennessee's administration made sweeping changes following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt. Today, the Vols have made another change in the compliance, according to a report from John Brice of Football Scoop.

Brice reports the Vols have parted ways with veteran A.D. for Compliance, Adam Tate.

"The move to separate from Tate, who has worked directly with Vols’ football compliance matters since 2018, has been unfolding since last week, according to sources who spoke to FootballScoop on the condition of anonymity. Tennessee football remains mired in its own internal and external investigation into the recruiting tactics of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt."

Brice also provided an update about the potential investigative findings during his report on Tate:

"UT, after retaining the law firm Bond, Schoeneck and King specifically to secure the services of Michael Glazier and Kyle Skillman, has been working to expedite the investigation and learn the fate of its program as it pertains to penalties. Sources briefed on the matter told FootballScoop those penalties are expected to include scholarship losses, some recruiting restrictions and “I think at least a one-year bowl ban,” said a source."

Tennessee has continued to work with the NCAA, as investigations and interviews have continued as recent as last month. This move shows that the Vols are still sorting through the puzzle and attempting to follow all of the proposed changes.