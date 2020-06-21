Volunteer Country
Returning Player Profile: Ty Chandler

Volunteer Country Staff

Player Profile: Ty Chandler

Position: Running Back

Jersey Number: 8

Class: Senior

Major: Sports Management

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 209ILB

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

High School: Montgomery Bell Academy

As A Recruit

As one of the nation’s top recruits, Ty Chandler was heavily pursued by some of the most prestigious College Football programs in the country. 247Sports rated Chandler as a 4-star recruit, 5th top running back in the nation, and the 5th best player in his home state of Tennessee — making him one of the best backs the class of 2017 had to offer. 

Chandler was also the recipient of the 2015 Tennessee Mr. Football award in Division II-AA after finding the endzone 31 times and rushing for over 2,500 yards. Chandler was a 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection and was also named to the USA Today All-USA 2nd team in 2016.

Chandler earned dozens of collegiate offers, including ones from USC, Michigan, LSU, and Georgia — although he eventually settled on remaining in his home state to play for the Volunteers, committing to the program on August 15, 2016.

As A Player

Following the dismissal of running back Tim Jordan over the offseason, senior Ty Chandler will have a lot on his plate heading into the 2020-21 College Football season. Chandler rushed over 130 times last season for 655 yards and 3 touchdowns — averaging about 5 yards per carry. The verteran running back’s best performance came in the Volunteers’ 29-26 overtime loss to Brigham Young — earning 154 yards on 26 attempts.

Chandler’s stats from the 2018-19 season are very similar, as he had 115 attempts for 630 yards and 4 touchdowns — earning roughly 6 yards per carry. The sophomore was instrumental in both of the Volunteers’ upset victories against No.11 Kentucky and No. 22 Auburn.

During his freshman season under then-head coach Butch Jones, Chandler rushed for 305 yards on 71 attempts, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He didn’t see very much action, as he played behind star running back John Kelly, but still showed plenty of potential throughout his limited time on the field.

What Comes Next?

Chandler will likely split carries with sophomore running back Eric Gray during his last season in Knoxville. Despite this, many Vol Fans are expecting a breakout season from the incoming senior, pointing to a less crowded depth chart following the dismissal of Tim Jordan as the reason why.

Whether or not that will materialize is yet to be seen, but monumental losses at the wide receiver position will force Chandler to take a major step forward if the Vols’ offense has any chance at improving during the 2020-21 season.

With a strong offensive line creating holes for Chandler to work his magic, he could have an excellent shot at having a massive season, and earning a spot in the 2020-21 NFL Draft Combine. Regardless, Chandler will be a key piece for Tennessee during the upcoming season, and his success could lead to the Volunteers earning a bid to a major bowl game at the end of the year.

