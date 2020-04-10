Analysis: Vols Getting Versatile Jumbo Athlete in Roc Taylor Commitment

Tennessee has built up some nice momentum on the recruiting trail in the last two weeks, addressing several positions of need for the Vols in the process. Today, Tennessee has secured another commitment from a player also at a position of need. For the Vols, the Tight End position is a priority to recruit in the 2021 cycle. Tennessee needed at least one tight end in the class, and they are likely to end up taking two. The Vols secured their first tight end commitment today from three-star Oxford High School (Oxford, AL) product Roc Taylor.

Taylor is a 6’3” athlete that is around the 220-pound range right now. For most of his career at Oxford, Taylor has played as a big wide receiver, lining up out wide and at times inside in the slot. He has not lined up with his hand in the dirt often to play as an in-line tight end, but the potential is there. The Vols could develop Taylor to play either position, but judging from the current makeup of the class and the likely roster entering the 2021 season, it is most likely that the staff sees Taylor as a player they can add some muscle and weight to in order to get help at the tight end position.

The defining characteristic of Taylor's game has to be his deep ball ability. A 50-50 ball where Taylor is concerned is more like a 70-30 ball. Playing as a receiver, he high points the ball exceptionally well. He shows the strength that the Tennessee coaching staff likes when going up for balls, able to go up through contact and defenders trying to pull him down to still make a catch. Taylor is often double covered by whoever Oxford is playing, and even then, with a safety and corner in tight, bracket coverage, Taylor shows the ability to turn throws into double coverage into long gains. The excellent ball skills and strength to go up for balls are part of what makes Taylor special, but his hands highlight all of his other skills. Taylor catches passes with his hands, away from his body, snatching the ball out of the air. This means on jump balls he can extend with his wingspan up, grab the ball even higher, and secure it on the way down. It also makes him a weapon across the middle of the field, where he shows the ability to catch hard throws from his quarterback into tight windows away from his body, securing the ball as he turns up field.

Taylor's deep ball proficiency isn’t only defined by his leaping, spectacular catches. Playing at wide receiver, he regularly shows the speed to get deep downfield, out run corners and even safety help at times, to secure long touchdown receptions. That kind of speed is impressive for a receiver of Taylor’s size, but if the Vols see him as a tight end, then even after the muscle and weight are added, he should have more than enough speed to threaten opposing defenses deep, especially over the middle of the field. Taylor is also a terror in the red zone, his size and leaping ability making him a constant threat to get out on a jump-ball fade, but his quickness and route running also mean he can jab step outside to show the fade before coming across the corner's face on a slant for an easy touchdown. Taylor will need to adjust his routes as a tight end versus playing receiver, and his tree needs to develop, but the basics are there and to a high standard. Thanks to his deep ball ability, Taylor's slant off of a single outside jab step is extremely effective. He also shows a nice in, or dig route, that he uses to great effect against zone coverage. Taylor feels defenders and coverages well. He settles down to give his quarterback a target as he crosses the soft spot in a zone, and always finds a way to work himself into the best position to fight for a ball in man coverage. Like several receivers the Vols have added of late, Taylor is also a basketball player, and that knack for bodying out a defender shows up on jump balls and at the goal line.

In Taylor, the Vols have landed a special athlete with a knack for making big plays. As a likely tight end prospect, the Vols are leaning on their own evaluations and their faith in being able to add muscle to Taylor's frame. Jeremy Pruitt has shown since arriving in Knoxville that he expects his tight ends to be able to be assets as in-line blockers in the run game. Taylor is a good blocking receiver, but that will be an adjustment for him. The Vols do need another option as a receiving tight end that can stretch the field, and Taylor can function split out all over the formation to fill that role. The Oxford product is a versatile athlete that the Vols could develop at either wide receiver or tight end, and he represents a player that the Vols were able to go into Alabama and get. Taylor is yet to be offered by Auburn, though the Tigers have shown interest. Taylor has elected to continue his career in Knoxville over offers from South Carolina, Florida, Georgia Tech, and Memphis among others. Taylor allows the Vols some flexibility in how they pursue the rest of the 2021 class, as they can slot the versatile athlete into the receiver or tight end group as they need him going forward.