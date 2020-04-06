Watch: Vols Fans, Current and Former Players Join in Rocky Top Compilation Video from Quarantine

It is a strange time in this world with the COVID-19 outbreak locking virtually everything down. We have watched virtual races, NBA players playing video games against each other, and musicians taking to social media to spread cheer through their music. Lacey Stannard, a Tennessee fan and college student, came up with an idea to bring social media cheer to Tennessee fans by compiling a fan, current player, and former player-led compilation of Rocky Top. Multiple people joined in Stannard's idea from their quarantined homes in the video featured below.

Stannard said of the idea, "In one of my classes, we originally had an in-person interview assignment that had to be canceled due to the Coronavirus, so the professor replaced the assignment with a social distancing assignment. For this new assignment, we had to either make a video or write a paper about how we are social distancing. When I saw the video circulating on Twitter of the celebrities singing “Imagine”, I thought that making a video of Tennessee fans, players, and former players would not only be a great idea for my assignment, but also to maybe lighten spirits with everything going on right now. It took about 10 days to complete the video from the time I brought up the idea in my group chat of Tennessee fans to when I posted the video, but having great friends & such a passionate fan-base there to help me, made it easy."

Stannard's idea is certainly a bright spot during a tough situation. Social media has been filled with all sorts of things with the dramatic increase of usage over the last few weeks, so it is nice to see shining smiles joining in something they love.

Featured Image via Randy Sartin USA Today Sports