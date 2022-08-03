Roll the Tape: Lyn-J Dixon Highlights Through the Years

Tennessee landed the commitment of veteran transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon on Wednesday morning. Dixon will serve as a valuable piece to Tennessee's backfield with Len'Neth Whitehead suffering a season-ending injury. Dixon joins starter Jabari Small, sophomore Jaylen Wright and a duo of freshmen backs Dylan Sampson and Justin Williams-Thomas to make up Jerry Mack's running back room.

Prior to joining Tennessee, Dixon served in a key number two role to Travis Etienne in 2018 and 2019 before taking on a more limited role in 2020 and becoming essentially non-existent in the Tigers' game plan for the first three games of the 2021 season, leading to the Butler, Georgia, native's transfer.

Dixon transferred to West Virginia in late November but never played a down and ultimately entered the portal again in late June.

Despite Dixon never taking a lead role in the Clemson backfield during his tenure as a Tiger, the newest member of the Volunteers put together his fair share of highlights.

A highlight reel from Dixon's productive seasons in 2018 and 2019 at Clemson can be seen below.

2018

Video courtesy ACC Digital Network YouTube page

2019

Video courtesy Stadium YouTube page

Dixon's stats from his time as a Tiger are below.

2018: 62 rush attempts, 547 yards, 5 TD, 8.8 YPC // 1 rec., 41 yards // 12 games played

2019: 104 rush attempts, 635 yards, 6 TD, 6.1 YPC // 14 rec., 121 yards // 15 games played

2020: 42 rushes, 190 yards, 2 TD, 4.5 YPC // 3 rec., 21 yards // 9 games played

2021: 10 rush attempts, 48 yards, 4.8 YPC // 2 rec., 7 yards, 1 TD // 3 games played

Bold indicates career high

Photo credit: Adam Hagy