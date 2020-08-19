REPORT: Former Tennessee Tight End Signs With New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly signed former Tennessee tight end Ethan Wolf, who is still looking to earn his first appearance in an NFL regular season match-up. The former Volunteer was one of four tight ends who worked out for the organization this week, and so far, the 6’6’’ 260-pound Ohio native is the only one to secure a contract.

During Wolf’s time in Knoxville, he started in 47 match-ups, racked up 91 receptions, 8 touchdowns, and earned just shy of 1,000 overall yards. Wolf, who is the older brother of former Tennessee tight end Eli Wolf, also averaged just over 11 yards per catch.

During his career, Wolf has been a member of more than a few teams; with his career starting when he signed his original contract with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in 2018. The Minister High School product would later sign with the Green Bay Packers after being cut by the Titans, and would sign with the Carolina Panthers after that. Following his time in blue and gray, Wolf signed with Rams, but was cut earlier this year.

Wolf has been a practice squad player so far throughout his career, but there are a few key pieces of evidence that indicate that this time may be different. For starters, Saints tight end Josh Hill suffered an injury just prior to the organization holding the workout that would result in the signing of Wolf; and while head coach Sean Payton referred to the injury as a “tweak,” the 14-year head coach is known for not being very transparent with the media regarding injuries.

While it seems like a long-shot, if Hill’s injury is worse than some in the media realize — which is certainly not impossible — then it would be very easy to imagine a scenario where Wolf racks up some playing time. If that is the case, he could end up finding a home in New Orleans if the season goes well, ending his tendency of floating from team to team.

Wolf is probably best known at Tennessee for his touchdown pass in the Vols’ 2016 victory over the Florida Gators — which broke the program’s 11 year losing streak to their rivals to the south. With time winding down, the tight end was able to haul in an incredible pass from Josh Dobbs in the middle of the endzone, helping the Vols overcome what was once a 21-0 deficit to the Gators.

The Ohio native’s best season as a Vol was likely his Junior year, as his Senior season came crashing down early due to a lackluster offensive line and defense — resulting in the worst season in Tennessee history and the termination of head coach Butch Jones. While Wolf never played for head coach Jeremy Pruitt, his younger brother, Eli, did; and he would represent the Vols in the 2018 SEC media days prior to transferring to Georgia.

Ethan Wolf’s first match-up for the Saints is currently scheduled to come against Tampa Bay on September 13th — although that date may be affected due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The game will be played in New Orleans at roughly 4:30ET.