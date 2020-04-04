Volunteer Country
Top 100 QB Prospect Includes Tennessee on Top List of Schools

Matthew Ray

Tennessee hosted 2021 top-100 QB Kaidon Salter before the NCAA mandated dead period kicked off in March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. That visit left a lasting impression on Salter, as today, he released his top list of schools and included the Volunteers on it.

The Lonestar state prospect's list (featured below) includes teams from each Power 5 conference. Salter holds over 25 offers from schools across the country, and Tennessee has remained consistent in the race for his services, as it appears he is the top QB on their board for the class.

ksalt 11
Kaidon Salter's top list of schools via Twitter

The prospect from Cedar Hill HS (TX) is rated as the nation's 89th overall prospect and the 4th dual-threat QB in 2021, according to 247 Sports. Jeremy Pruitt has been vocal on the importance of compiling elite quarterbacks each year, and Salter certainly fits the mold.

