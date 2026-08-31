Send Em In Sunday: Responding to Questions, Hot Takes, and Comments About Tennessee Football

Welcome to "Send Em In Sunday," a weekly series based around your biggest hot takes, questions, and comments about Tennessee football and other athletics.

This will be a weekly series in which fans can share their thoughts. We encourage everyone who wants to be involved to share their comments, hot takes, and questions via email, as our email is tennesseeonsi@gmail.com.

1. Thoughts on Tennessee vs. Alabama

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al performs prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Louisiana State Tigers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Hey guys. Obviously there are multiple key games this season, but the one I am focused on is Alabama. Thoughts?"

Hey, and yes, I believe many are looking forward to this game the most. At this moment, I believe the one game I am most excited for is the LSU game. That, of course, is because Lane Kiffin has to step back into Neyland Stadium.

As for the Alabama game, my initial thoughts are that the quarterbacks could have a tricky time in this contest. With Jim Knowles taking charge on the defensive side of the ball and Alabama returning many of their best defensive backs, both young quarterbacks could stall out at times. This leaves me to believe the rushing attack could be the point of emphasis for both teams in the buildup.

Overall, this is one of the games I believe could go either way, but one thing is for sure, fans are ready.

2. What Would Make Faizon Brandon's 2026 Successful

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon smiles during an interview at his Youth Football Camp at Anderson County High School on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"What do you believe would make Brandon's first year as the starter successful?"

Honestly speaking, I don't believe it's necessarily a statistic. We all must remember that Josh Heupel doesn't run a vanilla offense. The way that these plays are drawn out, it will be a lot on a young gunslinger like Faizon Brandon. I think the same could have been said about George MacIntyre if he were to become the starter.

In my opinion, what would make this season a success for Brandon is if he can become more equipped with the playbook, execute in big moments, and show signs of improvement, even when he is playing some of the tougher teams in the SEC.

3. What Do We Know About Ethan Davis

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) holds off Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell (11) during an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I've saw a lot of speculation about Ethan Davis being hurt. Is this true?"

Yes, Ethan Davis has been banged up throughout the early portion of training camp. No reports have indicated that this is anything that will be long-term; however, it is definitely something to monitor, as he has battled injuries almost his full time in Knoxville. Even if Davis isn't a full go early against a team like Furman, I believe the Vols will be fine with DaSaahn Brame and Co running the show. At this time, it seems he could still play.

4. Uniform Talk

Tennessee football on their grey uniform release day in 2026. | @Vol_Football/

"The best uniforms are the Orange, not the new greys."

Well, I do like the orange. However, I am a sucker for the new grey uniforms. I would also argue that the white uniform may even be the best that Tennessee has for the upcoming season. Something about that new Adidas look just pops.

5. Start, Bench, Cut

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Start, bench, cut Hendon, Dobbs, Milton."

I always enjoy these types of questions. For me, the automatic start is Hendon Hooker. Hooker is one of the best quarterbacks in Tennessee history. As for the bench, Astro Dobbs is a playmaker and someone who made the most of his time in college. I guess that means I cut Joe Milton, which isn't easy to do.

If this question was supposed to be NFL related I would start Milton, bench Dobbs, and cut Hooker.

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