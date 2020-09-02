Watch: Tennessee Vols OLB Shelton Wednesday Media Availability

Felton addressed the media earlier today, and he had plenty to say. You can watch the full video above. Below are a couple of key points that Felton made during the meeting.

On his outside linebacker group:

We lost a great player in Darrell Taylor. We are playing a lot of guys, we haven’t really dialed in on a No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 guy, we are just playing rotational. Deandre Johnson is doing a great job, Kivon Bennett is also doing a great job. Roman Harris is a force to be reckoned with. We are getting a lot of work out of John Mincey. Moving J.J. Peterson over there to get some reps over there at times. The young guys: Tyler Baron and Morven Joseph are some guys. Right now, we are doing everything by committee and focusing on the details and doing everything right. As Coach Pruitt said, we are going to play the best man and the best person. As of right now, we are a committee. We don’t have a Darrell Taylor; we are trying to hunt a Darrell Taylor.

On Coveted Freshmen Morven Joseph and Tyler Baron:

Any freshman is going to be tough in this defense Coach Pruitt and Coach (Derrick) Ansley are running. There’s a lot of things going through their young mind and they are kind of split everywhere. Once they hone in on their skills, you can see the flashes of the things of why we recruited them and why they were so highly recruited out of high school. Morven Joseph, his first step is electrifying; he gets off the ball. Tyler Baron is a powerful guy, very smart, but is playing the system and learning the system. Right now, it is a little difficult at times but you can see the flashes of the guys getting it, and with more reps, the better they are going to get. They are two bright young men who are going to be bright for our future here.