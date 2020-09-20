SI.com
Volunteer Country
Watch: A Behind the Scenes Look at Tennessee's Outside Linebackers with Shelton Felton

Matthew Ray

Shelton Felton is one of the fastest-rising coaches in the college football ranks. Felton is in his first year at Tennessee as the outside linebackers coach, and he offers up an inside look at his position group in the laters VolAccess, which you can watch below.

Felton met with the media earlier this month, and he had this to say about his outside linebackers group:

We lost a great player in Darrell Taylor. We are playing a lot of guys, we haven’t really dialed in on a No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 guy, we are just playing rotational. Deandre Johnson is doing a great job, Kivon Bennett is also doing a great job. Roman Harris is a force to be reckoned with. We are getting a lot of work out of John Mincey. Moving J.J. Peterson over there to get some reps over there at times. The young guys: Tyler Baron and Morven Joseph are some guys. Right now, we are doing everything by committee and focusing on the details and doing everything right. As Coach Pruitt said, we are going to play the best man and the best person. As of right now, we are a committee. We don’t have a Darrell Taylor; we are trying to hunt a Darrell Taylor.

Felton will get his first SEC test against South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Football

