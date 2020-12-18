Signing Day Profile: DL Isaac Washington

BIO

Isaac Washington

East Surry ( Pilot Mountain, N.C.)

Defensive Lineman

6'3, 270 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered July 30th, 2019

Committed March 7th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "They are really close-knit too. That is what I like about them. They don't care where you go, and stuff like that. They just want you to do good for yourself. That is what I like about them the most."

What he is looking forward to the most about playing at Tennessee- "not one certain thing. I thank God for the opportunity to play at a SEC university, but I'm ready to dominate in football and in school, but college is a stepping stone to the bigger picture of what I am trying to accomplish."

Fit- A versatile defender who can make an impact with his motor. Only has room to improve his mass and definition across the upper and lower half, and he should benefit from a college weight program. Likely to work his way into Tennessee's rotation early on.

Stats (MaxPreps)

DNP this season due to COVID-19 shutdown

Highlights