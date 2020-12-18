Signing Day Profile: DL Isaac Washington
BIO
Isaac Washington
East Surry ( Pilot Mountain, N.C.)
Defensive Lineman
6'3, 270 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered July 30th, 2019
Committed March 7th, 2020
Signed December 16th, 2020
Reason for Committing- "They are really close-knit too. That is what I like about them. They don't care where you go, and stuff like that. They just want you to do good for yourself. That is what I like about them the most."
What he is looking forward to the most about playing at Tennessee- "not one certain thing. I thank God for the opportunity to play at a SEC university, but I'm ready to dominate in football and in school, but college is a stepping stone to the bigger picture of what I am trying to accomplish."
Fit- A versatile defender who can make an impact with his motor. Only has room to improve his mass and definition across the upper and lower half, and he should benefit from a college weight program. Likely to work his way into Tennessee's rotation early on.
Stats (MaxPreps)
DNP this season due to COVID-19 shutdown
Highlights