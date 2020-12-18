FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search
Signing Day Profile: DL Isaac Washington

Signing Day Profile: DL Isaac Washington

Author:
Publish date:

BIO

Isaac Washington

East Surry ( Pilot Mountain, N.C.)

Defensive Lineman

6'3, 270 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered July 30th, 2019

Committed March 7th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "They are really close-knit too. That is what I like about them. They don't care where you go, and stuff like that. They just want you to do good for yourself. That is what I like about them the most."

What he is looking forward to the most about playing at Tennessee- "not one certain thing. I thank God for the opportunity to play at a SEC university, but I'm ready to dominate in football and in school, but college is a stepping stone to the bigger picture of what I am trying to accomplish."

Fit- A versatile defender who can make an impact with his motor. Only has room to improve his mass and definition across the upper and lower half, and he should benefit from a college weight program. Likely to work his way into Tennessee's rotation early on.

Stats (MaxPreps)

DNP this season due to COVID-19 shutdown

Highlights

Isaac-Washington-Vols-1024x715
Football

Signing Day Profile: DL Isaac Washington

2021 ATH Trinity Bell
Football

Pruitt Recalls Long-Time Relationship with Jumbo Athlete Signee Trinity Bell

Trey Smith Offensive line
Football

Trey Smith Accepts Invite to the Senior Bowl

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Recruiting

QB Signee Salter Up For Texas QB of the Year

Kaemen Marley
Recruiting

Signing Day Profile: Kaemen Marley

Byron Young
Recruiting

Analysis: Vols Land Disruptive Force in JUCO Edge Rusher

6F0BC26A-B937-4A1A-A679-E81B6FD59D5B
Recruiting

Breaking: Vols add commitment from Coveted JuCo Edge Rusher

jay wright
Recruiting

Watch: Signing Day Evaluation Jaylen Wright

2021 RB Jaylen Wright
Recruiting

Signing Day Profile: RB Jaylen Wright