Signing Day Profile: DL KaTron Evans

BIO

KaTron Evans

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD.)

Defensive Lineman

6'4, 320 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered March 30th, 2018

Committed May 9th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing- "It just felt like home."

What he is looking forward to the most about playing at Tennessee- "I am looking forward to getting the program back to the old Tennessee."

Fit- A huge body that will eat space in the middle of Tennessee's defense. Is more naturally athletic than most suspect and balances his weight well to leverage in close quarters. Can live on the other side of the line of scrimmage, but will need to improve technique and pad height at the next level. Should crack Tennessee's rotation early.

Highlights