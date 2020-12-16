FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Signing Day Profile: WR Julian Nixon

Author:
Publish date:

Bio

Julian Nixon

Centennial High School (Roswell, Ga.)

Wide Receiver

6'4, 205 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered May 1st, 2018

Committed April 28th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing, "I would say the love that the staff has shown me like they want me, and I want to go somewhere where I will be used and taken care of, and I trust the coaching staff to do that."

Fit- "they want me at a Jauan Jennings type position- like a deep ball, go get it type of guy." Nixon is a big-framed, wide receiver who can work various spots at the college level, and his size will make him a swiss-army type of player. 

Stats (MaxPreps)

82 receptions for 1,090 yard and nine touchdowns

51 carries for 304 yards and seven touchdowns

Highlights

