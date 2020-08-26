SI.com
Volunteer Country
Watch: Highlights from Tennessee's Sixth Practice

Matthew Ray

Tennessee football returned to the practice field for its sixth practice on Fall Camp earlier in the day. Jeremy Pruitt's team is now in full pads as they continue to work towards their Week 1 game against South Carolina.

At the end of last week, Jeremy Pruitt said, "

Today was our third practice, first day in shells. We didn't get a chance to do that in the spring, so I know our players were excited to have a chance to strike people up front and finish with thuds and (being) a little bit closer to football. I really think over the last three days our offense continues to improve as far as how fast we're getting lined up, getting the calls in, communicating, taking care of the football. I was really pleased with our offensive line today. They continued to improve and develop some chemistry up there. We're playing a lot of guys. (We have) a lot of guys getting a lot of different opportunities there. (We're) moving some guys around, but you can tell from a conceptual standpoint we're a lot further ahead than we were probably when we practiced in spring thanks to the OTAs we had this summer.

Tennessee was back outdoors today after inclement weather has pushed their last two practices indoor. Earlier in the day, Tennessee seniors Matthew Butler and Joshua Palmer were available to the media, and we will have continuing coverage of their media sessions.

One point of emphasis for Butler was how he has continued to see the team grow. Tennessee's coordinators will be available tomorrow for media availability.

Highlights and feature image via Tennessee Athletics Communication

Football

