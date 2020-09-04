Trey Smith Makes ESPN Analyst's Preseason All-SEC Offensive Line

Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith has been earning national honors since the senior decided to return for his final year of eligibility in orange and white back in January. The Jackson native has been hailed as one the best, if not the best, returning lineman in the SEC by some, and that trend continued on Wednesday night when the former 5-star recruit was featured in the SEC Network’s Preseason All-SEC Offensive Line — which was articulated by former Georgia lineman Matt Stinchcomb.

“I see everything you would ever want in an offensive front player (in Trey Smith),” explained Stinichcomb during a live broadcast with the SEC Network. “(He’s) a guy who has played at tackle, he’s played inside, he’s physical, he finishes, he has great balance. But he couples all of that productivity, that dominance, with an ability to lead.”

“(The Vols) have had young players along the Tennessee front in Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure and they’ve been able to lean on a talent like Trey Smith,” continued Stinchcomb. “(He’s) a guy that’s invaluable in the locker room and on the football field. You want him on your team and you certainly want him on your offensive front.”

Smith is the former No. 1 recruit in the country according to ESPN, and had an opportunity to play at practically any program he wanted to during his days as a high school prospect; however, the strong lineman chose to stay loyal to his state by attending Tennessee. After three strong seasons with the Volunteers, nobody would have blamed him if he decided to make the move to the NFL waters this year, but he stunned many by deciding to return to Knoxville again.

“I made a promise to my mom (to graduate from college),” said Smith during a press conference in January in which he announced his decision to return to Knoxville for one more season. “I made up my mind, and I don’t expect to ever look back. I’m going to stay at the University of Tennessee.”

The other players included in the list were Alex Leatherwood of Alabama, Drake Jackson of Kentucky, Sadarius Hutcherson of South Carolina, and Jamaree Slayer of Georgia. Smith’s first game of his final season in Knoxville will come on September 26th against Hutcherson and the Gamecocks in Columbia.