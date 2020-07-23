Trey Smith Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Tennessee’s offensive line is expected to be stout for the upcoming season, as four former 5-star recruits will likely have an opportunity to start up front. Trey Smith, the former No. 1 high school prospect in the country, is expected to be the leader along the line — and as a result, has earned a multitude of preseason honors and has been added to numerous watch lists over the offseason.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Smith — along with Cade Mays — had made the Outland Trophy watch list, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top interior offensive lineman. On Thursday, Smith was added to another prestigious list which honored both his talents on and off of the field: the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded every year to a player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.” The consideration of Smith for the award should come as no surprise, as the offensive guard was also named to the SEC Community Service team back in November of 2018. The community service team has a lot in common with the Wuerffel Trophy, as its purpose is to “highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.”

Smith’s service to the Knoxville community has been put on full display over the last few years, as the Tennessee Star has been seen reading to children at local schools, in addition to helping plan the Adapted Sports Festival. One of the most notable contributions that Smith made was when he set up a drop off point at the Thornton Student Life Center to promote the donation of coats for a “coat drive.” Due to Smith’s efforts, the event was successful and obtained over 1,000 donated coats in a span of just 5 days. “Just being in Knoxville, I always want to give back to the community — helping out people anyway I can,” said Smith back in 2018 during the coat drive.

Smith was also honored with the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award earlier this year, which is awarded to a player “who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.”

Smith’s first game of his final season on Rocky Top is currently expected to come against the Charlotte 49ers in Neyland Stadium. However, if the SEC ultimately decides to move towards a conference-only schedule due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, then his first game would come against the Florida Gators.