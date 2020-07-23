Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Uncategorized
Football

Trey Smith Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee’s offensive line is expected to be stout for the upcoming season, as four former 5-star recruits will likely have an opportunity to start up front. Trey Smith, the former No. 1 high school prospect in the country, is expected to be the leader along the line — and as a result, has earned a multitude of preseason honors and has been added to numerous watch lists over the offseason.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Smith — along with Cade Mays — had made the Outland Trophy watch list, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top interior offensive lineman. On Thursday, Smith was added to another prestigious list which honored both his talents on and off of the field: the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded every year to a player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.” The consideration of Smith for the award should come as no surprise, as the offensive guard was also named to the SEC Community Service team back in November of 2018. The community service team has a lot in common with the Wuerffel Trophy, as its purpose is to “highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.”

Smith’s service to the Knoxville community has been put on full display over the last few years, as the Tennessee Star has been seen reading to children at local schools, in addition to helping plan the Adapted Sports Festival. One of the most notable contributions that Smith made was when he set up a drop off point at the Thornton Student Life Center to promote the donation of coats for a “coat drive.” Due to Smith’s efforts, the event was successful and obtained over 1,000 donated coats in a span of just 5 days. “Just being in Knoxville, I always want to give back to the community — helping out people anyway I can,” said Smith back in 2018 during the coat drive.

Smith was also honored with the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award earlier this year, which is awarded to a player “who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.”

Smith’s first game of his final season on Rocky Top is currently expected to come against the Charlotte 49ers in Neyland Stadium. However, if the SEC ultimately decides to move towards a conference-only schedule due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, then his first game would come against the Florida Gators.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

To’o To’o the Only Sophomore in the Country Named to Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski Watch Lists

Volunteer Country Staff

SI All-American Team: Vols Commit Wolfe "Instant Impact" Tight End

The SI All-American Team believes Hudson Wolfe is an instant impact player

Matthew Ray

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Tennessee Announces Plan, Guidelines for High School Football Season

The Tennessee Secondary Athletic Association has announced their plans for fall sports

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Among Shortlist of Favorites for Alabama Edge Rusher

The Tennessee Volunteers made the list of favorites for a coveted edge rusher from Alabama

Matthew Ray

Brent Cimaglia Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

Now the Volunteers are also earning national honors on special teams, as rising senior kicker Brent Cimaglia was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list on Wednesday morning.

Volunteer Country Staff

26 Tennesseans Make SI All-American Watch List

The Sports Illustrated All-American evaluation squad recently announced that 26 high school prospects from the State of Tennessee made their watch list for the 2020 SI All-American team.

Volunteer Country Staff

by

Volforlife69

Two Vols Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

The news comes as multiple Tennessee players are being named to a multitude of prestigious watch lists — including linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who made the Butkus Award’s watch list yesterday. ..

Volunteer Country Staff

Two Vols Commits, Key Target Up for Prestigious High School Butkus Award as Nation's Best LB

Tennessee commits Aaron Willis and Terrence Lewis, as well as top target Smael Mondon are up for the nation's top LB award

Matthew Ray

Isaac Washington Calls Decision to Commit to Tennessee the "Best Decision" He Ever Made

Isaac Washington has had an up-and-down relationship with Tennessee throughout his recruitment.

Volunteer Country Staff

In-State Prospect, Top Vols Priority Sets Commitment Date

A coveted in-state prospect in William Griffin-Parker has set a commitment date

Matthew Ray