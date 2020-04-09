Watch: Steve Spurrier Credits Jay Graham in Landing Elite Recruit During South Carolina Stint

South Carolina Star RB Marcus Lattimore was the nation’s top RB coming out of high school. He would eventually end up playing for home-State school South Carolina and Steve Spurrier’s program.

At the time, Tennessee legend and current running backs coach, Jay Graham was coaching running backs for Spurrier.

In an interview with Laura Rutledge, Spurrier discussed a hilarious in-home visit with Lattimore, and credits Graham as a key piece in winning Lattimore’s mom over on the recruiting trail.

Lattimore would go on to rush for over 2000 yards for the Gamecocks and would break the schools rushing touchdown record before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.