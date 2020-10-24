Staff Predictions: Can Tennessee Break 13-Game Losing Streak to Alabama?

The Third Saturday in October rivalry is once is upon us once again, as the Tennessee Volunteers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on what is actually the fourth Saturday of the month. Jeremy Pruitt's team pushed Alabama last season and ultimately flipped the script on 2019, as they headed for a six-game winning streak to end the season. Both teams look different coming into this contest with multiple stars being replaced. Alabama comes in with a balanced attack that can score points in a hurry with multiple explosive plays. While the Vols come in on the heels of a crushing defeat to Kentucky. As always, the Crimson Tide presents a tall task, and our staff shares their predictions for the contest.

Matt

During Tennessee's 13-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide, Tennessee has only kept the game within one score twice and within two scores once. In the other ten matchups, Alabama defeated Tennessee by at least 20 points or more. It has been lopsided, and unfortunately, I do not see that changing for the Volunteers on Saturday. Tennessee is not there yet from a talent standpoint, and as they continue to inch closer, look for Alabama to once again have sustained success through the air and ground, as they have against multiple opponents this season. Alabama's defense tightened against Georgia in the second half, and given Tennessee's quarterback issues, I believe the Vols are in for a long one. Alabama 49-Tennessee 10

Dale

I will not be surprised to see Tennessee have some offensive success against Alabama. Nick Saban will not have to play his 1's for the durations, and he will take home a 42-24 victory over the Vols.

Jake

Ultimately, I think Tennessee is able to score early. But Najee Harris is the best running back in the SEC for a reason, and with Mac Jones finding his rhythm, I think the Crimson Tide will have their way with the Vols in Knoxville. 42-7 Alabama

Brandon

My biggest concern is Tennessee wearing their defense down if the offense fails to execute. The Vol defense can trade punches with the high powered Alabama offense, if they are able to catch some breathers. If the Tennessee offense continues to look inept because of crippling quarterback play or puts the defense in a bind with more bad turnovers, things could get out of hand quickly. Unfortunately, I that is likely precisely what happens as the Tide should extend their streak and win convincingly. 42-10 Alabama