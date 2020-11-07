Staff Predictions: Can Vols Right the Ship to Start Second Half of 2020 Season?

Tennessee (2-3) travels to Arkansas (2-3) to kick off the back half of their 2020 season. After starting 2-0, the Vols are now on a three-game skid and this season could get away from them in a hurry on Saturday night if they are not careful. The VR2 on SI Staff shares their predictions.

Matt

Tennessee has an opportunity to get back on track against Arkansas, but it is not going to come easy. The Razorbacks are coming off a setback following a loss to Texas A & M, and Sam Pittman has them believing they can win. Tennessee needs to physically impose its will and get the second half of the season started on the right foot. I think the Vols win, but it could be ugly. Tennessee 23 Arkansas 17

Brandon

This contest against the Razorbacks is absolutely critical for Tennessee and for Jeremy Pruitt. The Vols are desperate for a win, they are coming off a bye week, and Arkansas is a team that, on paper, the Vols should have an advantage against. Tennessee's roster has more talent than Sam Pittman's does, but that is to be expected in year three versus year one of total program rebuilds. That said, the Hogs have been playing with an edge and passion that has not shown up for Tennessee for long stretches of the season. The Hogs also have stability at the quarterback position, and it has stabilized their offensive unit as a whole. Jeremy Pruitt announced earlier this week that the Vols will stick with Jarrett Guarantano at quarterback, and frankly, unless his play takes a massive step forward, it doesn't matter what other offensive changes the Vols have made during the bye. It doesn't seem likely that, at this point in his career, Guarantano gets a massive step after a bye week. That means we should see more of the same old Tennessee offense we have seen. That means inefficiency, leaving the defense on the field, and likely a turnover or defensive touchdown allowed. Those are things that the Vols cannot overcome against Arkansas tonight, especially with Alontae Taylor out. Arkansas 35-14

Dale

Tennessee will look closer to form, but the Vols have to find consistency over the course of the game to beat Arkansas, especially offensively. I do not see that happening tonight. Arkansas 31-24