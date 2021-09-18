Bold Predictions for Tennessee vs. TN Tech

Tennessee (1-1) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) for what should be a tuneup game before SEC play kicks off with a week four trip to Gainesville. While this game does not likely bring the intrigue that last week's Johnny Major's Classic did, it will still be played, but we decided to do a bold prediction for the contest instead of just our standard pick the winner piece.

Matt

Tennessee scores twice on defense. This unit has been a pleasant surprise to most, but they have yet to force a turnover. That changes this week, and for my bold prediction, I am taking it a step further. Give me an interception return for a touchdown and a scoop and score. Tennessee is going to have opportunities to pick off passes, and if they do, it should turn to instant offense against Tennessee Tech. The pass rush combo of Byron Young and Tyler Baron is going to be a nightmare for Tennessee Tech to block, and I like their chances of knocking one lose for the defense to try and capitalize on.

Jack

Staying on Matt's defensive theme, I believe the Vols will pick off four passes. This is a high number, I know, but it is doable. Davis Shanley threw three picks last week against Furman, and it is only going to be tougher this week. I like the Vols to wreak havoc in the passing game.

Jake

One, two, or three, it does not matter. Every Tennessee quarterback that plays on Saturday will score either a passing or rushing touchdown. Who knows which guy we see and if Joe Milton is even healthy, but there is a chance that Tennessee plays all three quarterbacks, and if they do, I predict them all to score. I don't look for Josh Heupel to put a guy in and just have him hand it off.