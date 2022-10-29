Staff Predictions: No.3 Tennessee-No.19 Kentucky

No.3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0) is set to host another ranked showdown inside of Neyland Stadium at 7 pm ET tonight as No.19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) comes to town. Ahead of the highly anticipated SEC matchup, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff shares their predictions for the game.

Matt

This game was a thriller in Lexington last season, and Mark Stoops will have his team ready to go for this year's in Knoxville. Kentucky's style of play is one that drastically clashes with Tennessee's. We saw this on display in 2021 with an absurd time of possession difference between the two. Kentucky was built more for a shootout then, and Tennessee's defense, despite sealing the win late, was porous at the time. This year is different. Kentucky cannot win a shootout, and Tennessee's defense is going to have more success. This is going to be a physical matchup between two teams that do not like each other, but I think Tennessee wins this one down the stretch. Vols 38, Kentucky 21

Eric

This is a matchup of fast versus slow in terms of offense. While Kentucky normally plays at its own—but slow—pace, the big question is will they be able to stay true to its style against the up tempo Tennessee offense. Though I don't expect Kentucky to just back down, I don't see a world where the Vols lose this. This year, the Wildcats have eclipsed 30 points just three times—a total that they must surpass in order to beat the Vols.

However, I could see this being a trap game for Tennessee with Georgia coming up next week. So, do the Vols get too far ahead of themselves and fall for the trap, or do they take this game like every other, one at a time. I think the Vols do that and run away with this one. Like Matt said, Kentucky doesn't have the firepower to engage in a shootout. The Wildcats do have a knack for throwing teams off their game, but I can't see the Vols offense being contained for long. Tennessee 42 Kentucky 24

Dale

It is no secret that both teams come into today's match-up with completely different offensive game-plans. Tennessee a high powered and up-tempo style, while Kentucky is a slower pace with a more prostyle approach. Which offense can get into their groove and be more effective. There has yet to be a defense to truly stop this Josh Heupel led Tennessee offense. Kentucky has to play their game and ignore outside noise. If the Vols force the Wildcats to match them offensively that could play into the hands of Tennessee.

Which defense makes more plays and forces more three and outs could be vital as well. Can Kentucky alter the timing and rhythm in which the Vols play at? Can the Vols defense get pressure on Levis enough to make him uncomfortable in the pocket? Turnovers are going to be another big key. Kentucky has not been on the better side of that margin, while Tennessee is among the top in the SEC in turnovers.

I anticipate a close game for the most part but down the stretch I think Tennessee just has too many weapons to contain. Tennessee 45 Kentucky 28

Jack

Kentucky simply does not have the offensive firepower to upset the Vols on the road. Tennessee's defense has only struggled against teams with great receiving options, and I'm not sold on the Cats weapons out wide.

Kentucky's biggest threat is running back Chris Rodriguez, who will go up against a Tennessee rush defense that is second in the SEC.

Too many trends are pointing towards a Tennessee win, and I don't see the Vols having a down day with Cedric Tillman back in the lineup. We'll see how many Tennessee DBs will be able to play, but if at least one of Hadden or Charles can go, I like Tennessee big.

Vols 45, Kentucky 20