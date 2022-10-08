Staff Predictions: No.8 Tennessee-No.25 LSU

Tennessee and LSU are set to square off at 12 pm ET on ESPN later today. The Vols and Bayou Bengals clash for the first time in Tiger Stadium since 2010. The top-25 matchup is the third in five games for Tennessee, as the Vols will look to continue building on a strong start in Year Two of the Josh Heupel era. The VC on SI staff shares their predictions on the game here.

Matt

Tennessee comes into this game as a favorite, and rightfully so, but this is not going to be a walk in the park. LSU is red-hot since losing their first game of the season in stunning fashion to Florida State. While the level of competition has not been as high as what Tennessee has faced Brian Kelly's team has still found away. They are an underdog and looking to play spoiler versus the Vols. If the Vols can protect Hendon Hooker and limit Jayden Daniels, then I like their chances of running away with this thing late. LSU is going to come out with some juice and has the potential to play Tennessee close for a while, but it will only be for a while. I look for the game to get late into the third quarter and the Vols will pull away down the stretch. I like Tennessee to win this one 38-24.

Jack

Before the season started, I picked Tennessee to go 9-3, with a loss to LSU being one of the three games the Vols would fall short.

To be honest, this season has not played out unsurprisingly. The Vols have looked good in the process of going 4-0, but they're not perfect. There are still struggles in the secondary, and the pass rush has issues getting home against quick quarterbacks. Throw in the fact that star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is out, and Tennessee doesn't come into this game as some sort of juggernaut.

The Vols are the more talented team than the Tigers, but LSU has found a way to win close games and even come back in a couple.

Give me the home team to pull off the upset and end Tennessee's undefeated season. This doesn't mean anyone should sound the alarm on the Volunteers season, but it will show they are far from a Goliath in the SEC.

LSU 34, Tennessee 30

Eric

This is a tough one. On paper, the Vols should take care of business, but Baton Rouge is one of the toughest places to play in the country. Though the LSU defense hasn't faced an offense quite like Tennessee's, they have a knack for staying in games by forcing turnovers. So, don't be surprised if the score is in the 20-17 range entering the fourth quarter and it turns into a dogfight down the stretch if Hendon Hooker doesn't get rolling early. The Tigers have already faced an air raid offense in Mississippi State and kept them in check. No, the Bulldogs offense isn't quite as advanced as the Vols, but it could be a solid indication of what's to come.

One thing that the Vols have going for them is that I don't see LSU fully taking advantage of a weak secondary. Jayden Daniels' mobility might cause issues like we saw with Anthony Richardson in Week 4, however.

Either way, I like Tennessee's chances. I'm not expecting them to run away with it like Matt, but I picked the Vols to win in my season predictions, and I'm sticking by it.

Tennessee 34 LSU 30

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.