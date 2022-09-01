Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Ball State

Tennessee opens it season tonight against Ball State at 7 pm ET on the SEC Network. The Vols open the season on a Thursday night for the second time in as many years. Tennessee will look to get off to a fast start with hopes of getting as many players snaps as possible, ahead of what will likely be a top-25 matchup against Pitt next week. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Volunteer Country staff shares their game predictions.

Matt

The over/under for this game was set at 68 total points the last time I looked. The Vols are going to get most of that by themselves. I think Tennessee will get work for all three of its quarter backs but still put plenty up plenty of points. The Vols will cover the spread and put this one to bed early. I expect Bru McCoy and Jalin Hyatt to pace the offense as the Vols look get plenty of touches for their second and third option at receiver. Tennessee wins this one running away.

Score: 63-17

Jack

This will be an easy first win of the season for the Volunteers. With the spread hovering around a five touchdown favorite for the Vols, I'm betting on UT to cover. Tennessee's offense will be the reason why, as I expect Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman and company to have no issue getting into a groove.

I don't expect as big of an onslaught as Matt does, but give me the Big Orange over the Cardinals by 38.

Score: 52-14

Eric

The Vols' up-tempo offense will overwhelm the Cardinals' defense. I expect Tennessee's offense to jump out the gates early and put up big numbers in the first half. As the game slows down in the second half, I can see Ball State finding the endzone a few times as the Vols give reps to the subs. Either way, I expect Tennessee to cover with a 38-point margin on opening day.

Score: 55-17