Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Watch: VFL Donte' Stallworth Joins in Tennessee's Virtual WR Meeting to Discuss Having a Purpose

Matt Ray

Former Tennessee Volunteer star Donte Stallworth joined Tennessee's wide receivers virtual meeting. Stallworth shares his thoughts on watching and developing traits from former players, and how he used that mindset to become successful. You can watch his video below. 

Stallworth was selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He would go on to play for six different NFL teams over his career. His last year in the league was 2012. 

Stallworth finished his career at Tennessee with 99 catches for 1,747 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He was 9th all-time in receiving yards when he left the program for the NFL. 

Featured Image Via Donte' Stallworth Instagram

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Plays of 2019: No. 7 Tyler Byrd Seals the Win Against Mississippi State

Best Plays of 2019: No. 7 Tyler Byrd Seals the Win Against Mississippi State

Matt Ray

Manning Donates to Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Peyton Manning Donates to Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Matt Ray

Vols Among Nation's Best in Sports Illustrated Way Too Early Top 25

Tennessee is ranked with the nation's best in this way too early top 25

Matt Ray

Watch: Tamika Catchings Shares Thoughts on Lady Vols-Lady Gamecocks Debate with SEC Network

Tamika Catchings shares her thoughts on the Tennessee-South Carolina debate

Matthew Ray

Best Plays of 2019: No. 8 Maurer's 73-Yard TD Strike to Callaway

A rewind to Brian Maurer's touchdown strike to Marquez Callaway against Georgia

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Vols Nab Diamond in the Rough in Chayce Bishop

A breakdown of what 2020 ATH Chayce Bishop brings to Tennessee's class

Brandon Martin

Elite 2021 RB Cody Brown High on Vols, Updates Recruitment

A look at 2021 RB Cody Brown's recruitment

Matthew Ray

Elite 2021 Edge Rusher has Vols Among Short List of Favorites

A look at Jeremiah Williams top list of schools

Matthew Ray

Dynamic Edge Rusher Landyn Watson High on Vols, Details Recruitment

Dynamic 2021 Edge Rusher Landyn Watson High on Vols, Details Recruitment

Matthew Ray

Two Former Vols Named to NFL's All-Decade List

Eric Berry and Cordarrelle Patterson are among the NFL's best

Jake Nichols