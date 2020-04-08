Watch: VFL Donte' Stallworth Joins in Tennessee's Virtual WR Meeting to Discuss Having a Purpose

Former Tennessee Volunteer star Donte Stallworth joined Tennessee's wide receivers virtual meeting. Stallworth shares his thoughts on watching and developing traits from former players, and how he used that mindset to become successful. You can watch his video below.

Stallworth was selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He would go on to play for six different NFL teams over his career. His last year in the league was 2012.

Stallworth finished his career at Tennessee with 99 catches for 1,747 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He was 9th all-time in receiving yards when he left the program for the NFL.

Featured Image Via Donte' Stallworth Instagram