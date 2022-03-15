Storylines to Watch Heading Into Vols Spring Practice

Spring practice will get underway in Knoxville next week, with year two under Head Coach Josh Heupel bringing plenty of energy and excitement to Rocky Top. Minus losing former receivers coach Kodi Burns to the NFL, Heupel kept his staff intact during the off-season and boasts as much continuity as any program across the country. Leading into the 15-practice session, Volunteer Country will look at the significant storylines awaiting each position group. We kick the series off with the major storylines we will be focusing on going in.

QBs

This feels strange to say, given Tennessee's recent history at the position, but the primary observations will be about the backup quarterbacks. Hendon Hooker comes into the Spring as the solidified starter, but what plays out behind the veteran signal-caller is going to be just as important, in our opinion. Hooker played banged up at times last year, which led to Joe Milton being thrust into the game on a couple of occasions. In fact, Milton lost his starting job to Hooker due to injury. The Volunteers signed highly touted QB signee Tayven Jackson, who is already receiving praise for his work ethic dating back to his arrival on campus as an early enrollee. While it feels Milton will most likely enter the season as QB2, which makes the most sense, it is important for the Vols and the future of Jackson for the incoming freshman to push all of the guys in the room. He is not expected to walk out of the Spring with the backup role, but these fifteen practices will be crucial for his growth. It will be important for Milton to show off-season growth, both fundamentally and mentally, to reassure this coaching staff he can run the offense if called upon in a pinch.

Defensive Backs

Tennessee will have to replace two key starters in the secondary. Alontae Taylor and Theo Jackson are both headed for the NFL and will not be easy to replace. In addition, Kamal Hadden, who started in place of Taylor in the Music City Bowl, suffered an injury at the end of 2021, which led to surgery and will have him limited at best this Spring as he continues to progress back. Doneiko Slaughter, Christian Charles, DeShawn Rucker will all look to build on their rotational roles from last fall, while newcomer Dee Williams is looking to carry his impressive Junior College campaign from last fall over to the Division 1 ranks. This group will have to identify new vocal leaders and see younger players step up.

Right Tackle

If there is one true position battle to key in on this Spring, it is at the right tackle spot. Cade Mays is headed to the NFL, and the Vols have to replace the second most important spot on the offensive line. The conference is filled with elite pass rushers on both sides, so the left tackle spot is not the only premier pass blocking spot at this point. Dayne Davis, Gerald Mincey, and Jeremiah Crawford, will all battle for the starting spot, while William Parker and a couple of freshmen will at least get some reps. This spot is going to be important to solidify going into the season. Glen Elarbee has proved to be one of the best position coaches in the country, so be it by committee or an outright starter, he will have the Vols in a favorable position heading into the season, but this battle will start early on and wage on into fall camp.

Kelsey Pope Takes the Reins

We reported from the moment Kodi Burns departed to the NFL that Kelsey Pope had an immense amount of support from within the building, especially in the receivers room. With Pope's hire official, the receivers in the room are excited to get to play for the young, energetic coach. He will have plenty of talent to work with, and this Spring will be a pivotal one for the position. A new coach, replacing two starting receivers, and plenty of talented incoming freshmen joining the group make for plenty to watch with this group.

How Does This Team Look Physically Heading Into Year Two

With Josh Heupel's high-tempo offense, Tennessee must be in shape on both sides of the ball. The defense played high snap counts on multiple occasions last fall, while the offense continued to click along at warp speed. Jeremy Pruitt's pace of play was slow and did not necessarily require the same physical demands. Tennessee should look different physically with a full off-season of conditioning under Kurt Schmidt in the books. We will be watching to see if guys like Jalin Hyatt, Squirrel White, and other skill players have added the necessary weight to still play at high speed, while linemen have trimmed down to be more in tune with the tempo. We will also look at the early enrollees to see how they have adapted to the strength and conditioning program.