Coveted Defensive Tackle Includes Tennessee in Top 5 Schools, details interest

Matthew Ray

On a day that is known for jokes and pranks (April 1st) 2021 3-star DT, Terion Sugick took a more serious road. The 6'3, 288lbs defensive tackle from National Christian Academy (MD) decided to announce his Top 5, which includes; Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest. 

Sugick made it very clear on why the Vols were included in his Top 5. He said it was, "How they treated me when I came down. They made me and the family feel at home." Sugick also added, "Coach Osovet and Coach Pruitt showed major interest and had major plans for me." Overall, what stood out the most was "the communication from the whole staff."

 

Coaches all have their various roles on the recruiting front and you never really know which coaches have what relationship with who. Sometimes it is the primary positional coach, sometimes it isn't. Sugick confirmed that there are three coaches that he communicates the most with; Coach Osovet, Coach Pruitt, and Coach Watson. What is the message to the rising senior from Maryland? "They see me as an unstoppable playmaker."

After last season and depending on how this season plays out(if it plays at all), Tennessee could really use some immediate impact guys at the interior of the defensive line. What kind of appeal does that have with Sugick? "They want dawgs, and I'm one of them."

