Vols Taylor Continues Climbing Draft Boards Ahead of This Week's NFL Draft

Darrell Taylor's draft stock continues to rise just days ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. Taylor has been the one constant from Tennessee's draft-eligible prospects, who has been considered a sure-fire draft pick. Taylor's stock is once again on the rise ahead of the draft again.

According to the latest CBS Mock Draft, Taylor could go 89th overall to the Buffalo Bills in the third round. Taylor is projected as the 10th best edge rusher in this mockup.

However, even at 89th, Taylor could be projected a little low. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah tweeted that Taylor was one of a few prospects who could go higher than projected after his conversations with multiple GMs across the league. Jeremiah's latest top 150 big board has Taylor as the 90th overall prospect in the draft.

Taylor's scouting report from NFL.com reads, "Taylor topped the Volunteers with 10 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, in 2019, posting 46 total tackles and four pass breakups in 13 starts. He was also the Volunteers' biggest threat to attack the backfield from the linebacker spot in 2018, leading the defense with 11 tackles for loss (36 total stops), including eight sacks, while forcing three fumbles. He had shown promise in 2017, starting seven of 10 games played at defensive end (27 tackles -- four for loss -- three sacks, two forced fumbles). Taylor was a four-star recruit and second-team all-state pick from Virginia as a senior but still redshirted his first year at Rocky Top. He contributed nine tackles, one for loss, in eight games the following season."