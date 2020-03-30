Former Vol projected to Los Angeles Rams in Latest Mock Draft

Darrell Taylor left Tennessee as one of the better pass rushers to come out of Knoxville in the last several years. Taylor's efforts did not go unnoticed, and should the NFL Draft go on as scheduled, Taylor is expected to get picked in one of the mid-rounds.

According to the latest Mock Draft by Draft Wire, Taylor is projected to go 126th to the Los Angeles Rams. Taylor would be the first Vol drafted in Jeremy Pruitt's tenure if that were the case, and no other Tennessee player made an unexpected jump up this year's board.

Here is an interview I conducted with Taylor at this year's Reese's Senior Bowl, where he talked about his impact on Rocky Top and hopes for the draft.

Taylor's scouting report from NFL.com reads, "Taylor topped the Volunteers with 10 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, in 2019, posting 46 total tackles and four pass breakups in 13 starts. He was also the Volunteers' biggest threat to attack the backfield from the linebacker spot in 2018, leading the defense with 11 tackles for loss (36 total stops), including eight sacks, while forcing three fumbles. He had shown promise in 2017, starting seven of 10 games played at defensive end (27 tackles -- four for loss -- three sacks, two forced fumbles). Taylor was a four-star recruit and second-team all-state pick from Virginia as a senior but still redshirted his first year at Rocky Top. He contributed nine tackles, one for loss, in eight games the following season."