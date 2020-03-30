Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Former Vol projected to Los Angeles Rams in Latest Mock Draft

Matthew Ray

Darrell Taylor left Tennessee as one of the better pass rushers to come out of Knoxville in the last several years. Taylor's efforts did not go unnoticed, and should the NFL Draft go on as scheduled, Taylor is expected to get picked in one of the mid-rounds.

According to the latest Mock Draft by Draft Wire, Taylor is projected to go 126th to the Los Angeles Rams. Taylor would be the first Vol drafted in Jeremy Pruitt's tenure if that were the case, and no other Tennessee player made an unexpected jump up this year's board.

Here is an interview I conducted with Taylor at this year's Reese's Senior Bowl, where he talked about his impact on Rocky Top and hopes for the draft.

Taylor's scouting report from NFL.com reads, "Taylor topped the Volunteers with 10 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, in 2019, posting 46 total tackles and four pass breakups in 13 starts. He was also the Volunteers' biggest threat to attack the backfield from the linebacker spot in 2018, leading the defense with 11 tackles for loss (36 total stops), including eight sacks, while forcing three fumbles. He had shown promise in 2017, starting seven of 10 games played at defensive end (27 tackles -- four for loss -- three sacks, two forced fumbles). Taylor was a four-star recruit and second-team all-state pick from Virginia as a senior but still redshirted his first year at Rocky Top. He contributed nine tackles, one for loss, in eight games the following season."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bailey and Hyatt start to build chemistry during private workout

Harrison Bailey and Jalin Hyatt workout together during break

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Elite In-State Prospect Hudson Wolfe talks interest in Vols, decision timeline

Hudson Wolfe likes what he is seeing from Tennessee. He also has a decision timeline in mind.

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Vols Football Signee Reginald Perry Wins State Basketball MVP Honor

Two-sport star Reginald Perry is adding some more hardware to his collection in the form of Alabama State player of the year for Class 5A in Basketball.

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Niedermeyer Starting from Ground Up at Linebackers Coach

A look at Tennessee's linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer and the challenges he faces.

Jake Nichols

Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Mason Bundy Talks Recruitment Surge, Tennessee visit, and more

Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Mason Bundy Talks Recruitment Surge, Tennessee visit, and more

Matthew Ray

Nation’s top 2021 TE includes Vols in top 5 schools list

A look at Hudson Wolfe’s top list of schools.

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Vols offer 6’11 Five-Star Center Charles Bediako

A look at the 6’11 five-star center Tennessee offered

Matthew Ray

Fulmer delivers message on Covid-19 urging social distancing

Phillip Fulmer takes to social media to encourage social distancing

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols add quality grad transfer in Anosike

Sacred Heart’s EJ Anosike announces Tennessee is his graduate transfer destination

Brandon Martin