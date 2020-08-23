SI.com
Freshman RB Tee Hodge Turning Heads With 'Unbelievably Professional' Approach Since Arriving on Campus

Matthew Ray

Tee Hodge capped a successful prep career at Maryville High School with a 2019 Class 6A Tennessee State Championship. Hodge signed with the Volunteers in December after pledging a commitment to them in June of 2019, and he officially enrolled this June.

During Tennessee's signing day celebration, Jeremy Pruitt said on Hodge, “He’s a big guy, loves Tennessee, wanted to be here. He’s been a core guy in this class to help recruit. He committed and never wavered the whole time.”

Now, Hodge is on campus participating in fall practice, and he is already turning heads. During a zoom interview earlier this week, Tennessee Running Back Eric Gray, said, "He has come in and been unbelievably professional. He takes the game very seriously. He watches a lot of film, he studies me and Ty (Chandler), he studies in the meeting rooms and he really wants to do well. I think he's really going to do well. He's done a lot in a short span of being here in the summer. He's been doing great after two days watching him on the field. He's adapting well."

Gray added during the zoom availability, "Those freshmen came in, they're very talented and they came in and are pushing me and Ty (Chandler) every day. Me and Ty getting together and teaching them what we know. Ty (Chandler) teaching me what he knows, he's got a little more experience. Going at it every day, getting with the offensive line and going over run schemes, going over pass schemes so we are perfect so they can be perfect with that deep offensive line and we can just be perfect and do everything right."

Hodge measures in at 6-1, 215 pounds, and appears poised to be the Vols third running back this fall.

