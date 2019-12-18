VolMaven
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Tennessee Football: National Signing Day Central

Cory Sanning

As Tennessee and coach Jeremy Pruitt look to sure-up their roster heading into next season, the Vols are looking to finish off the early signing period on a strong note.

With a plethora of recruits already on board, UT will add to its collection throughout the day. 

Follow along:

9:19 a.m. - Omari Thomas, DL (Briarcrest Christian School) officially commits.

9:33 a.m. - Len’Neth Whitehead, RB (Athens Academy) signs with the Vols.

9:37 a.m. - Jabari Small, ATH (Briarcrest Christian School) commits.

9:39 a.m. - Key Lawrence, DB (Ensworth High School) officially signs.

9:46 a.m. - Doneiko Slaughter, DB (Roswell High School) commits to Tennessee.

9:49 a.m. - James Robinson, DL (Carver High School) commits.

9:55 a.m. - Jimmy Holiday, QB (Madison Central High School) signs with the Vols.

9:58 a.m. - Will Albright, LS (Greeneville High School) signs his commitment.

10:17 a.m. - Tee Hodge, RB (Maryville High School) commits to Tennessee.

10:57 a.m. - R.J. Perry, DL (Fairfield Preparatory School) officially commits.

11:05 a.m. - Dominic Bailey, DT (St. Frances Academy) signs his commitment. 

11:09 a.m. - Bryson Eason, LB (Whitehaven High School) signs with Tennessee.

11:11 a.m. - Martavius French, LB (Whitehaven High School) signs his letter of intent. 

11:13 a.m. - Tamarion McDonald, LB (Whitehaven High School) makes his commitment official. 

11:22 a.m. - Harrison Bailey, QB (Marietta High School) signs with Tennessee. 

11:34 a.m. - Jalin Hyatt, WR (Dutch Fork High School) signs his letter of intent. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Vol Ryan Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

Cory Sanning

After entering his name into the graduate transfer portal, former Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson made his transfer destination public on social media on Monday.

By The Numbers: Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

Cory Sanning

Tennessee is heading to Jacksonville to take on Indiana in the 75th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Here is how both teams fare by the numbers.

Mental Errors, Lack of Execution Haunt No. 19 Vols in Loss to No. 13 Memphis

Cory Sanning

A lack of late execution down the stretch came back to haunt the Vols in a 51-47 loss to 13th-ranked Memphis on Saturday, snapping Tennessee's 31-game home winning streak.

VIDEO: Guard Josiah-Jordan James postgame vs. Memphis

Cory Sanning

Tennessee freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James met with the media following UT's 51-47 loss to Memphis at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

VIDEO: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Postgame vs. Memphis

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with the media following the Vols' 51-47 loss to Memphis at Thompson-Boling Arena. Hear everything that UT's leading man had to say.

VIDEO: Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway Postgame

Cory Sanning

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway took to the podium following the Tigers' 51-47 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

Live Updates: Memphis (8-1) at Tennessee (7-1)

Cory Sanning

Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as 19th-ranked Tennessee hosts 13th-ranked Memphis at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Trio of Vols Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

Cory Sanning

Tennessee’s freshman trio of Henry To’o To’o, Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright earned SEC All-Freshman honors, the conference announced on Thursday.

Davis Tallies 1,000th Career Point as No. 23 Tennessee Routs Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee forward Rennia Davis tallied crossed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the 23rd-ranked Lady Vols throttled Colorado State on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Tennessee coach Kellie Harper postgame vs. Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper addressed reporters on Wednesday following the Lady Vols' 79-41 win over Colorado State at Thompson-Boling Arena.