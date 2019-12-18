Tennessee Football: National Signing Day Central

As Tennessee and coach Jeremy Pruitt look to sure-up their roster heading into next season, the Vols are looking to finish off the early signing period on a strong note.

With a plethora of recruits already on board, UT will add to its collection throughout the day.

Follow along:

9:19 a.m. - Omari Thomas, DL (Briarcrest Christian School) officially commits.

9:33 a.m. - Len’Neth Whitehead, RB (Athens Academy) signs with the Vols.

9:37 a.m. - Jabari Small, ATH (Briarcrest Christian School) commits.

9:39 a.m. - Key Lawrence, DB (Ensworth High School) officially signs.

9:46 a.m. - Doneiko Slaughter, DB (Roswell High School) commits to Tennessee.

9:49 a.m. - James Robinson, DL (Carver High School) commits.

9:55 a.m. - Jimmy Holiday, QB (Madison Central High School) signs with the Vols.

9:58 a.m. - Will Albright, LS (Greeneville High School) signs his commitment.

10:17 a.m. - Tee Hodge, RB (Maryville High School) commits to Tennessee.

10:57 a.m. - R.J. Perry, DL (Fairfield Preparatory School) officially commits.

11:05 a.m. - Dominic Bailey, DT (St. Frances Academy) signs his commitment.

11:09 a.m. - Bryson Eason, LB (Whitehaven High School) signs with Tennessee.

11:11 a.m. - Martavius French, LB (Whitehaven High School) signs his letter of intent.

11:13 a.m. - Tamarion McDonald, LB (Whitehaven High School) makes his commitment official.

11:22 a.m. - Harrison Bailey, QB (Marietta High School) signs with Tennessee.

11:34 a.m. - Jalin Hyatt, WR (Dutch Fork High School) signs his letter of intent.