Tennessee Adds Michigan Transfer LB William Mohan

Josh Heupel and Company continue to add transfers, as they have added Michigan transfer William Mohan
Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee has remained active in the transfer portal, and the Vols just added another player to their linebacking corps in Michigan transfer William Mohan. 

Mohan announced the decision on Twitter moments ago. "Starting over a new chapter in life, I want to thank everyone who helped me throughout this process. Thank you God & GO VOLS," Mohan wrote. 

Mohan was listed as a three-star athlete in the 2020 class, according to 247 Sports. He signed with Michigan but transferred after one season. He will have four years of eligibility remaining. 

Mohan played in one game at Michigan last fall, and he recorded one tackle. He adds another piece of depth to an inside linebacker room that has been decimated by transfers and suspensions this spring. Mohan played for Brian Jeana-Mary at Michigan last fall, so there is a lot of familiarity there. 

