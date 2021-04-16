Tennessee Announces Signing of Elite Big Man Huntley-Hatfield

Earlier today, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield committed to Tennessee and reclassified to the 2021 recruiting class. The elite prospect was ranked as the nation's 6th best player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports Composite. 'Tonight, Rick Barnes and Tennessee have officially announced the signing of Huntley-Hatfield, who chose Tennessee over Syracuse, Ole Miss and others.

"We're all really excited about Brandon's decision to stay in state and develop as a Vol," Barnes said. "He's a highly skilled forward who is a terrific passer and has the ability to stretch the defense with his shooting. It's clear he's all about doing whatever it takes to help his team win. We're all looking forward to putting in the work with him to help him reach his full potential."

Huntley-Hatfield is a native of Clarksville (Tenn.), but he has been a national prospect for the majority of his prep career spending two seasons at IMG and his last season in Pennsylvania at Scotland Campus Prep.

He will join a loaded group consisting of potential lottery pick Kennedy Chandler, Auburn transfer Justin Powell, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack, and Quentin Diboundje Eyobo.

