Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announces no tailgating, vastly limited attendance for Neyland Stadium this fall

Jake Nichols

Tennessee football is known for its orange jerseys, checkered end zones, “Rocky Top” and a gameday atmosphere unlike any other in college football. 

Because of COVID-19 and the virus’s potential impact on fans and players this year, that atmosphere took a severe blow on Thursday afternoon.

Donde Plowman, Chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, announced via Zoom on Thursday that there will be limited attendance and no tailgating allowed on campus this fall.

“We don’t know anything about football yet,” Plowman said. “We are hopeful they will get to play. If they do, it will not be to a full stadium, and there will likely be significant reduced capacity. If we do have football, we won’t have tailgating on campus.” 

Plowman did not release any specifics on the exact number of fans that will be allowed into the stadium.

To hear the full statement from Plowman, view the video below:

Earlier this year, Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer alluded to the possibility of a reduced capacity at Neyland Stadium.

Now, though, Plowman’s announcement makes it official. 

As of Thursday, there are 28 active coronavirus cases on UT’s campus in Knoxville, with 155 people self-isolating due to possible exposure.

20 are students, and eight are employees, according to Plowman.

"We’re taking many precautions, everything we can think of honestly, and making significant investments in health and safety measures, as well as technology and how to use it to build dynamic and engaging curriculum," Plowman said.

Tennessee is set to resume classes on August 19, while the Vols’ first game is slated for September 26 against Florida. 

